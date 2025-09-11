6 Editor-Approved Salad Dressings You Can Whip Up in Minutes

I’ve admittedly gotten lazy about making my own dressings at home, but that doesn’t mean I always resort to store-bought options. My go-to option to dress up a salad quickly is a classic mix of olive oil and lemon. Sometimes I’ll use a nice runny tahini instead of the olive oil, and sometimes I swap out the lemon juice for apple cider vinegar. Either way, the coarse sea salt is a must for bringing out all the other flavors, and I feel like with just three versatile ingredients, I can spruce up any type of greens, roasted veggies, pasta, or grain bowl to make it delectable. — health editor Ailsa Cowell