Fermented Foods Fight Inflammation — But There's A Catch After 65
Fermented foods have earned their reputation as gut health superstars. The probiotics, postbiotics, and bioactive compounds they deliver have been linked to everything from better digestion to lower inflammation. But a new study1 of nearly 18,000 Korean adults suggests the benefits may come with a caveat for older adults.
Nearly 18,000 adults, two different outcomes
Researchers analyzed data from the Korea National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (KNHANES), looking at fermented food consumption and levels of high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hs-CRP), a key marker of systemic inflammation.
In adults aged 20 to 64, higher fermented food intake was associated with lower odds of elevated hs-CRP. But in adults 65 and older, the relationship shifted. Sodium intake significantly modified the association, meaning the anti-inflammatory benefits seen in younger groups were diminished when sodium consumption was high.
Given that many traditional fermented foods (think kimchi, miso, and certain pickled vegetables) are naturally high in sodium, this finding has real-world implications for how older adults approach these foods.
Sodium sensitivity increases with age
As we age, our bodies become more sensitive to sodium's effects. Blood pressure regulation becomes less efficient, and excess sodium can contribute to chronic low-grade inflammation.
For younger adults, the probiotic and anti-inflammatory benefits of fermented foods appear to outweigh any sodium-related downsides. But for those 65 and older, the high sodium content in certain fermented staples may partially offset those gains.
Lower-sodium fermented foods to try
You don't have to give up fermented foods—you just need to be strategic about your choices.
Lower-sodium options to prioritize:
- Plain yogurt and kefir: naturally low in sodium, high in probiotics
- Tempeh: fermented soybeans with minimal added salt
- Some sauerkrauts and kimchis: look for low-sodium versions or rinse before eating
Balance your overall intake:
- If you enjoy traditional kimchi or miso, account for the sodium in your daily total
- Pair higher-sodium fermented foods with fresh vegetables and whole grains to dilute the sodium load
The takeaway
Fermented foods still deliver real benefits for gut health and inflammation. If you're 65 or older, paying attention to sodium content can help you get the most from these foods. Choose lower-sodium options when you can, and balance the rest.