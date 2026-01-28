How I Became Biologically Younger as a Busy CEO & Father of Two
I recently turned 51. But according to my WHOOP data, my biological age is 37.9.
That number represents more than just an impressive metric—it represents outliving my father, who died of heart disease at 47. It means surpassing my paternal grandfather, who succumbed to cancer at 44, and my maternal grandfather, who lost his battle with heart disease at 49.
When I blew out the candles this year, I officially outlived multiple generations of men in my family. There's joy in that milestone, but also a strange mix of grief and gratitude. Some days it feels like I'm staring down ghosts. On those days, I remind myself: our genes are not our destiny. That story ends with me.
In this week's episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, I'm doing something different. This isn't about a landmark study or research breakthrough—it's about my own N-of-1 experiment. My own data. My own journey. And most importantly, my "why."
The data that changed everything
At 51, I've achieved the best metrics of my life:
My VO2 max climbed from 45 in July 2024 to 52 in October 2025. My resting heart rate dropped to a low of 35, with a yearly average of 40 (down from 47 in 2020). My heart rate variability hit an all-time high of 178, with a yearly average of 124 (up from 82 in 2020). My body fat sits just under 10 percent.
And here's what matters most: I don't take testosterone. I don't use GLP-1s. This is all lifestyle.
I'm not sharing this to brag—I'm sharing it because I want you to know what's possible without extreme measures or massive financial investment. I'm a full-time CEO, husband, and father to two athletic daughters, ages 8 and 6. I work out five to six days per week, never more than an hour per session. I spend a fraction of what most self-proclaimed biohackers spend.
My "why" drives everything
I have two little girls who are competitive, energetic, and full of life. I want to be the dad sprinting up the hill next to them, not catching my breath at the bottom. I want to play with them, train with them, live life with them, not watch from the sidelines.
And truthfully? I don't want to be the older dad who looks or feels old. I want to be the strong, capable dad who keeps up with the thirty-year-olds in the gym.
That's my why. That's what drives the rowing sessions, the early dinners, the cold plunges, and every choice I make about what goes into my body.
The workout strategy that moved the needle
Rowing is the foundation of my cardio routine and the reason those metrics shifted so dramatically. My weekly heart rate zone goals are simple: 25+ minutes in zone 4 or 5, and 6+ hours in zones 1 to 3 (mostly through walking—I aim for 12,000 steps daily).
Instead of one brutal weekly workout, I break my rowing into three to five smaller sessions. Some are hard (truly zone 4 or 5), but most are sustainable zone 2 to 3 with strategic bursts. It's all feel-based. If I sleep poorly, I row easily for 20 minutes. If my recovery scores are strong, I push harder.
I've learned that consistency wins. Rowing gives me full-body, low-impact training that I can dial up or down based on recovery.
For strength training, I lift two to three times per week for 45 to 55 minutes. I lift hard, but smart—minimal free weights to protect my joints, 30 to 45 seconds of rest between sets, and zero wasted movement. Even with this minimalist approach, my muscle mass and strength are the best they've ever been.
Testing changed my diet… and my ApoB
I believe testing is everything. Boston Heart Labs has been a game-changer because it reveals how you absorb cholesterol, not just your levels. Turns out, I'm an "ultra-absorber" of plant sterols like beta-sitosterol and campesterol. All those "healthy fats" (avocados, nuts, seeds, vegetable oils) actually spike my lipids more than most people's. Meanwhile, my body thrives on bison and fish.
My first meaningful N-of-1 experiment came in early 2024 when my ApoB spiked to 110. After analyzing my Boston Heart results, I eliminated coconut milk and high-fat dairy from my smoothie, swapping to A2 low-fat milk instead. In just eight weeks, my ApoB dropped from 110 to 71. At the same time, my HRV jumped from 68 to 115, and my resting heart rate fell from 54 to 49.
Now my diet centers on salmon, sardines, tuna, bison, lean chicken, and plenty of sourdough for carbs. Every meal delivers 30 grams of protein and at least 2.5 grams of leucine to trigger muscle protein synthesis.
My mornings start with clean coffee+ (five cups daily), followed by a smoothie with grass-fed whey protein isolate+, organic fiber potency+, beauty & gut collagen+, A2 low-fat milk, a quarter avocado, arugula or broccoli sprouts, and frozen berries. Post-workout, I use electrolytes + creatine+. Lunch is often Siggi's yogurt with granola and blackberries.
Weekdays, I'm disciplined. Weekends, I enjoy desserts and sourdough from local Miami bakeries. Life's too short not to enjoy it.
Recovery is non-negotiable
I eat dinner at least three hours before bed and rarely drink alcohol, maybe a few times a year. Those two changes alone improved my HRV and resting heart rate more than anything else.
I use an Eight Sleep cooling mattress and take sleep support+ and magnesium rest & recovery every night. No email after 9 p.m. I cold plunge two to three times per week for three to four minutes at 49 degrees.
The takeaway
Longevity, for me, isn't about hacking my way to 120. It's about being able to play basketball with my daughters. It's about still being able to dunk, which the former Division I college basketball player in me loves. It's about being there—really there—for my family, my company, my life.
If I can share anything from my journey, it's this: You don't need a million-dollar budget or perfect discipline. You just need consistency, curiosity, and a "why" that matters.
In this episode, I break down the exact protocols, the testing that changed everything, and the small decisions that compound into extraordinary results. Because if a full-time CEO and dad can achieve a biological age 13 years younger than his chronological age, you can too.