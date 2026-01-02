The Heart-Health Tests You Didn't Know To Ask For — But Should
When it comes to heart health, most of us are familiar with basics like cholesterol tests and blood pressure readings. But with cardiovascular disease being a leading cause of death in the U.S., it's time to dive deeper into diagnostic tools that go beyond the usual checkups.
Heart disease often progresses silently, and many critical signs can only be detected with advanced scans and lab tests.
This guide explores essential scans and lab tests to ask your doctor about, highlighting functional ranges and actionable insights to improve your heart health.
Coronary artery calcium scan
Think of your arteries like tiny highways for blood flow—but far narrower than you might expect. The average lumen1 (the open space in the artery) is smaller than a pencil dot, often less than 30 micrometers wide. That's why even minor blockages from calcium deposits can have major health implications.
A coronary artery calcium scan is a simple, noninvasive imaging test that uses a CT scanner to assess the level of calcification in your coronary arteries. Calcium buildup in these arteries can be an early warning sign of heart disease.
The beauty of this test? It's affordable and accessible and provides a clear number (your "calcium score") that can help guide lifestyle changes and treatments.
A score of 0 means no detectable calcium—great news for your heart health. Scores above 100 suggest a higher risk of heart disease, while numbers in the 300+ range indicate severe calcification and a strong likelihood of cardiovascular events.
To reduce calcium buildup, doctors often recommend dietary changes, increased physical activity, and in some cases, medications like statins.
Echocardiogram
An echocardiogram uses ultrasound waves to create a live picture of your heart. This test helps your doctor see how well your heart muscles and valves are functioning. It's often used to diagnose conditions like heart murmurs or weakened heart muscles.
If you experience symptoms like shortness of breath, chest pain, or swelling in the legs, your doctor might suggest this test to get a clearer picture of what's going on inside your heart.
Lipid panel: Beyond the basics
A basic lipid panel typically measures total cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein (LDL), high-density lipoprotein (HDL), and triglycerides.
While these metrics are useful, they don't always capture key elements linked to cardiovascular risk, such as the size and density of LDL particles or specific inflammatory markers. That's where advanced lipid testing can offer a more nuanced view.
One critical measurement in advanced testing is lipoprotein (a) [Lp(a)], a marker linked to a higher risk of atherosclerosis. Elevated Lp(a) is considered a strong predictor of heart disease, independent of other cholesterol markers.
Similarly, apolipoprotein B (ApoB), which reflects the number of atherogenic particles in the blood, has been shown to correlate more directly with cardiovascular risk than traditional LDL measurements.
Small, dense LDL particles are particularly dangerous, as they are more likely to penetrate artery walls and form plaques, a key step in the development of heart disease.
Diabetic risk assessment
Blood sugar and insulin resistance are tightly linked to heart disease. Functional testing includes fasting glucose, fasting insulin, and hemoglobin A1c to assess long-term blood sugar control.
Prediabetic or diabetic ranges can double the risk of heart disease2. By catching early signs of insulin resistance through these tests, you can implement dietary changes—like cutting back on refined sugars—and potentially prevent the onset of diabetes and heart complications.
TMAO Testing
Trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO) is a compound produced by gut bacteria. High levels of TMAO have been linked to an increased risk of heart disease due to its role in promoting arterial plaque formation and inflammation.
Testing for TMAO provides insight into how your gut microbiome may be contributing to your cardiovascular risk. If your levels are elevated, dietary changes—such as increasing fiber consumption—can help lower TMAO levels and improve heart health.
Comprehensive thyroid panel
Your thyroid plays a major role in regulating metabolism, including heart rate and cholesterol levels. A dysfunctional thyroid, whether overactive (hyperthyroidism) or underactive (hypothyroidism), can contribute to arrhythmias, high cholesterol, and increased cardiovascular risk.
A comprehensive thyroid panel includes tests for TSH (thyroid-stimulating hormone), free T3, free T4, and thyroid antibodies. Many standard screenings only check TSH, but assessing the full panel provides a more accurate picture of thyroid function.
Coronary angiogram
A coronary angiogram is a more advanced imaging test that evaluates blood flow within the coronary arteries. It involves injecting a contrast dye into the arteries and using X-ray imaging to detect blockages or narrowing that could lead to heart attacks.
This test is typically recommended for individuals with symptoms of heart disease, such as chest pain or shortness of breath, or for those with a strong family history of cardiovascular issues. If significant blockages are found, interventions like stents or bypass surgery may be necessary to restore proper blood flow.
Improving heart health with lifestyle
While testing can provide crucial insights into your cardiovascular health, lifestyle modifications remain the most powerful tool for prevention and management.
Nutrition
The Mediterranean diet is widely regarded as one of the best for heart health3. Incorporating the following foods can help reduce inflammation, support cholesterol balance, and improve overall cardiovascular function:
- Extra-virgin olive oil, nuts, and seeds for healthy fats
- Fatty fish like salmon and sardines for omega-3s
- Leafy greens and berries for antioxidants
- Fiber-rich beans and whole grains to support blood sugar and cholesterol levels
Exercise
Regular physical activity strengthens the cardiovascular system and improves metabolic health.
Aim for:
- 150 minutes of moderate exercise4 per week (such as brisk walking or cycling).
- Strength training 2–3 times per week to improve heart efficiency and metabolic health.
- Daily movement, such as walking 8,000–9,000 steps per day, to lower blood pressure and inflammation5.
Stress management
Chronic stress can elevate cortisol levels, increase blood pressure, and contribute to heart disease. Simple strategies to manage stress6 include:
- Meditation: Just 10 minutes per day can help lower stress hormones.
- Breathwork: Slow, deep breathing activates the parasympathetic nervous system, reducing heart strain.
- Time in nature: Walking outside can help reduce blood pressure and improve heart rate variability.
Key supplements
Certain nutrients support heart function and control inflammation:
- Omega-3s: Help lower triglycerides and reduce inflammation.
- Magnesium: Supports healthy blood pressure7 and heart rhythm.
- Curcumin: Has anti-inflammatory benefits that protect arteries8.
- Berberine: Helps regulate blood sugar and improve lipid profiles9.
The takeaway
Your heart health isn't just about cholesterol numbers—it's about the whole picture. The tests outlined above provide deeper insights into your cardiovascular risk, empowering you to take proactive steps.
What to ask your doctor for:
- A coronary artery calcium score (CACS) for calcified plaque measurement.
- An advanced lipid panel, including LDL particle size, ApoB, and Lp(a).
- TMAO testing for metabolic insights.
- A comprehensive thyroid panel for hormone-related risk factors.
- A coronary angiogram or echocardiogram if you're experiencing symptoms.
Heart disease is preventable if you know what to look for—now you do. Take these tests to your next doctor's visit and start optimizing your heart health today.
9 Sources
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/agricultural-and-biological-sciences/arteriole
- https://www.cdc.gov/diabetes/diabetes-complications/diabetes-and-your-heart.html
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30817261/
- https://www.heart.org/en/healthy-living/fitness/fitness-basics/aha-recs-for-physical-activity-in-adults
- https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-022-02012-w
- https://www.thelancet.com/action/showPdf?pii=S0140-6736%2816%2931714-7
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16819576/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6743846/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12860219/