But less than 90% of Americans get the weekly recommended servings of fish (a minimum of two 3.5 servings). If you fall into that category, a high-quality fish oil supplement (here are our favorites) can help you get the amount of omega-3s needed for cardiovascular benefits7 (which is generally considered to be at least 1,000 milligrams daily). Here's our detailed list of the best omega-3 supplements.