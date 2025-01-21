Skip to Content
Integrative Health

Does The Heart Have An Optimal Bedtime? Research Says It Very Well Might

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan
January 21, 2025
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Unrecognizable Woman Sleeping In Bed At Home
Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy
January 21, 2025

It's no secret that quality sleep is an integral part of our overall well-being, but the more we come to know about sleep, the more we learn about how it truly affects the body. And according to a study published in European Heart Journal–Digital Health, the heart is no exception. Here's what researchers discovered when studying how bedtimes affect heart health.

Studying bedtimes & heart health

For this study, researchers wanted to better understand the connection between sleep timing and heart disease.

To do this, they analyzed existing sleep data from just over 88,000 adults in the U.K.

The participants' sleep onset (when they fell asleep) and wake-up times were collected over a seven-day period using a device worn on their wrists called an accelerometer.

The researchers also completed various assessments and questionnaires to record things like demographics, health, and lifestyle factors.

After a follow-up period of 5.7 years on average, they revisited the participants looking for heart-disease-related diagnoses, such as heart attack, stroke, heart failure, etc.

What the researchers found

In this study, there was a bedtime associated with a lower risk of developing heart disease: between 10 and 11 p.m. Those who went to bed at or after midnight were most likely to develop heart disease, and that was after accounting for things like age, sex, sleep duration, and even sleep chronotype.

Specifically, going to bed at midnight or later was associated with a 25% higher risk of heart disease, and going to bed before 10 p.m. was associated with a 24% greater chance of heart disease. These associations were also stronger in women, the study authors report.

All that said, it's important to note these findings are an example of correlation and not necessarily causation.

As study author David Plans, Ph.D., explains in a news release, "While we cannot conclude causation from our study, the results suggest that early or late bedtimes may be more likely to disrupt the body clock, with adverse consequences for cardiovascular health."

The takeaway

This research highlights yet another reason sleep is so important, and why it's a good idea to keep your circadian rhythm in check.

As Plans notes, "Our study indicates that the optimum time to go to sleep is at a specific point in the body's 24-hour cycle and deviations may be detrimental to health," adding that staying up late reduces your likelihood of seeing morning light, "which resets the body clock."

So, whether you want to look out for your heart health or just get your sleep schedule back on track, this research indicates sometime between 10 and 11 p.m. might just be the best time to hit the hay.

More On This Topic

After I Spent $20,000 On Testing, I Realized Trauma Was Making Me Sick
Integrative Health

After I Spent $20,000 On Testing, I Realized Trauma Was Making Me Sick

Jennifer Mann

5 Things An OB/GYN Wants You To Do Daily For A Way Healthier Vagina
Women's Health

5 Things An OB/GYN Wants You To Do Daily For A Way Healthier Vagina

Hannah Frye

This MD Is Redefining Strength, Protein, & Creatine For Women
Women's Health

This MD Is Redefining Strength, Protein, & Creatine For Women

Jason Wachob

Always Feel Fatigued? You Might Be Lacking In This Critical Mineral
Integrative Health

Always Feel Fatigued? You Might Be Lacking In This Critical Mineral

Sarah Regan

I'm A Functional RD—These Are The Top 5 Healing Foods I Swear By
Integrative Health

I'm A Functional RD—These Are The Top 5 Healing Foods I Swear By

Hannah Frye

Constipated? Increase Poops & Reduce GI Discomfort With This Underrated Fruit
Integrative Health

Constipated? Increase Poops & Reduce GI Discomfort With This Underrated Fruit

Sarah Fielding

This Is Helped My Skin Feel Radiant & Plump When Nothing Else Worked
Integrative Health

This Is Helped My Skin Feel Radiant & Plump When Nothing Else Worked

Ravleen Singh

6 Things A Naturopath Recommends To All Of Her Patients With ADHD
Mental Health

6 Things A Naturopath Recommends To All Of Her Patients With ADHD

Katherine Maslen, N.D.

Is It Seasonal Depression Or The Winter Blues? (Yes, There's A Difference)
Mental Health

Is It Seasonal Depression Or The Winter Blues? (Yes, There's A Difference)

Morgan Chamberlain

