Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

Loneliness Increases Risk Of Heart Failure By 20% According To A Study

Jenny Fant
Author:
Jenny Fant
January 30, 2025
Jenny Fant
mbg Health Contributor
By Jenny Fant
mbg Health Contributor
Jenny is a San Francisco-based mbg contributor, content designer, and climate & sustainability communications specialist. She is a graduate of the University of California Santa Barbara. An avid open-water swimmer, Jenny has worked for healthy living and nutrition brands like Sun Basket, Gather Around Nutrition, and Territory Foods.
Image by Guille Faingold / Stocksy
January 30, 2025

If 2020 taught us anything, it was that being too lonely for too long is absolutely heartbreaking. And as studies are showing, there's some compelling science to prove that its physical effects are lasting.

In addition to some of the mental health effects of loneliness, such as depression and anxiety, research shows it can also significantly increase your risk of heart failure.

Lonely hearts

A UK Biobank study1 including nearly half a million people set out to analyze the relationship between loneliness, social isolation, and heart failure over a 12-year period. Researchers found that both loneliness and social isolation increased the likelihood of heart failure resulting in hospitalization or death by 15 to 20%.

Unsurprisingly, authors found that the link was most present when situations of loneliness or social isolation were considered severe.

Researchers noted that in future studies, they hope to learn more about the bodily mechanism linking loneliness to the heart. They also plan to study loneliness and social isolation's effects on other global health concerns.

This research has global ramifications. Heart disease is a leading cause of death in America, accounting for a large percentage of deaths in the country2. In fact, someone in the U.S. has a heart attack every 33 seconds2. Heart complications are linked to many of the country's most pressing health concerns, including obesity, diabetes, tobacco use, and poor diet.

It's not surprising that loneliness is included in this list of factors, given the increasing amount of evidence showing that social relationships support overall health and life span3.

Protecting your heart

Cardiovascular health is an essential consideration when making choices to improve your overall health and longevity. And because heart disease is linked to so many health concerns, you can address many of these with the same prescription: a healthy lifestyle.

This includes getting plenty of physical activity, managing stress, and getting adequate sleep. Eating a healthy diet is also one of the key measures the American Heart Association4 recommends for reducing one's risk of heart disease. Gut health has been linked to heart health, too, so be sure to load up on microbiome-friendly foods and probiotics. (Don't know where to start? Find our favorite high-quality probiotics here.)

And as science now confirms, maintaining a healthy social calendar can also go a long way in protecting your heart. With the rise and persistence of our work-from-home era, the importance of being intentional with our social lives and building meaningful relationships is more important than ever.

Even those who lean toward introversion or experience social anxiety can find ways to stave off loneliness and isolation by embracing social settings that work for them, even if they occur less frequently and include fewer people.

RELATED: Orange, Beetroot & 11 Other Surprising Ingredients That Enhance Heart Health

The takeaway

A study including nearly half a million people confirmed that social isolation and loneliness increase your risk of heart failure by up to 20%. It adds to a growing body of research that emphasizes the importance of strong social relationships to support the health of your mind and body.

More On This Topic

Eat This If You Drank Coffee Too Close To Bedtime, Says A Sleep Expert
Integrative Health

Eat This If You Drank Coffee Too Close To Bedtime, Says A Sleep Expert

Abby Moore

This Sneaky Vitamin Deficiency Ruins Sleep Quality (& 33% Of People Have It)
Integrative Health

This Sneaky Vitamin Deficiency Ruins Sleep Quality (& 33% Of People Have It)

Meghna Dassani, DMD

Want More Deep Sleep? Research Suggests Play This While You Snooze
Integrative Health

Want More Deep Sleep? Research Suggests Play This While You Snooze

Hannah Frye

A Surprising Brain Benefit Of Pickleball, From A Neurophysiologist
Integrative Health

A Surprising Brain Benefit Of Pickleball, From A Neurophysiologist

Jamie Schneider

Eating Enough Of This May Better Preserve Your Memory With Age
Integrative Health

Eating Enough Of This May Better Preserve Your Memory With Age

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Study Finds This Common Ingredient Can Help Manage Inflammation
Integrative Health

Study Finds This Common Ingredient Can Help Manage Inflammation

Sarah Regan

A Post-Dinner Elixir That Eases Inflammation & Soothes Bloating
Integrative Health

A Post-Dinner Elixir That Eases Inflammation & Soothes Bloating

Hannah Frye

7 Unexpected Things That Happen When You Practice Self-Love Daily
Integrative Health

7 Unexpected Things That Happen When You Practice Self-Love Daily

Tanya Carroll Richardson

8 Expert-Backed Relaxation Techniques For When Life Gets Stressful
Integrative Health

8 Expert-Backed Relaxation Techniques For When Life Gets Stressful

Alex Shea

Eat This If You Drank Coffee Too Close To Bedtime, Says A Sleep Expert
Integrative Health

Eat This If You Drank Coffee Too Close To Bedtime, Says A Sleep Expert

Abby Moore

This Sneaky Vitamin Deficiency Ruins Sleep Quality (& 33% Of People Have It)
Integrative Health

This Sneaky Vitamin Deficiency Ruins Sleep Quality (& 33% Of People Have It)

Meghna Dassani, DMD

Want More Deep Sleep? Research Suggests Play This While You Snooze
Integrative Health

Want More Deep Sleep? Research Suggests Play This While You Snooze

Hannah Frye

A Surprising Brain Benefit Of Pickleball, From A Neurophysiologist
Integrative Health

A Surprising Brain Benefit Of Pickleball, From A Neurophysiologist

Jamie Schneider

Eating Enough Of This May Better Preserve Your Memory With Age
Integrative Health

Eating Enough Of This May Better Preserve Your Memory With Age

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Study Finds This Common Ingredient Can Help Manage Inflammation
Integrative Health

Study Finds This Common Ingredient Can Help Manage Inflammation

Sarah Regan

A Post-Dinner Elixir That Eases Inflammation & Soothes Bloating
Integrative Health

A Post-Dinner Elixir That Eases Inflammation & Soothes Bloating

Hannah Frye

7 Unexpected Things That Happen When You Practice Self-Love Daily
Integrative Health

7 Unexpected Things That Happen When You Practice Self-Love Daily

Tanya Carroll Richardson

8 Expert-Backed Relaxation Techniques For When Life Gets Stressful
Integrative Health

8 Expert-Backed Relaxation Techniques For When Life Gets Stressful

Alex Shea

Eat This If You Drank Coffee Too Close To Bedtime, Says A Sleep Expert
Integrative Health

Eat This If You Drank Coffee Too Close To Bedtime, Says A Sleep Expert

Abby Moore

This Sneaky Vitamin Deficiency Ruins Sleep Quality (& 33% Of People Have It)
Integrative Health

This Sneaky Vitamin Deficiency Ruins Sleep Quality (& 33% Of People Have It)

Meghna Dassani, DMD

Want More Deep Sleep? Research Suggests Play This While You Snooze
Integrative Health

Want More Deep Sleep? Research Suggests Play This While You Snooze

Hannah Frye

A Surprising Brain Benefit Of Pickleball, From A Neurophysiologist
Integrative Health

A Surprising Brain Benefit Of Pickleball, From A Neurophysiologist

Jamie Schneider

Eating Enough Of This May Better Preserve Your Memory With Age
Integrative Health

Eating Enough Of This May Better Preserve Your Memory With Age

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Study Finds This Common Ingredient Can Help Manage Inflammation
Integrative Health

Study Finds This Common Ingredient Can Help Manage Inflammation

Sarah Regan

A Post-Dinner Elixir That Eases Inflammation & Soothes Bloating
Integrative Health

A Post-Dinner Elixir That Eases Inflammation & Soothes Bloating

Hannah Frye

7 Unexpected Things That Happen When You Practice Self-Love Daily
Integrative Health

7 Unexpected Things That Happen When You Practice Self-Love Daily

Tanya Carroll Richardson

8 Expert-Backed Relaxation Techniques For When Life Gets Stressful
Integrative Health

8 Expert-Backed Relaxation Techniques For When Life Gets Stressful

Alex Shea

There Are 8 "Play Personalities"—Here's Which One You Have
Mental Health

There Are 8 "Play Personalities"—Here's Which One You Have

Rosalind Cummings-Yeates

Eat This If You Drank Coffee Too Close To Bedtime, Says A Sleep Expert
Integrative Health

Eat This If You Drank Coffee Too Close To Bedtime, Says A Sleep Expert

Abby Moore

This Sneaky Vitamin Deficiency Ruins Sleep Quality (& 33% Of People Have It)
Integrative Health

This Sneaky Vitamin Deficiency Ruins Sleep Quality (& 33% Of People Have It)

Meghna Dassani, DMD

Want More Deep Sleep? Research Suggests Play This While You Snooze
Integrative Health

Want More Deep Sleep? Research Suggests Play This While You Snooze

Hannah Frye

A Surprising Brain Benefit Of Pickleball, From A Neurophysiologist
Integrative Health

A Surprising Brain Benefit Of Pickleball, From A Neurophysiologist

Jamie Schneider

Eating Enough Of This May Better Preserve Your Memory With Age
Integrative Health

Eating Enough Of This May Better Preserve Your Memory With Age

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Study Finds This Common Ingredient Can Help Manage Inflammation
Integrative Health

Study Finds This Common Ingredient Can Help Manage Inflammation

Sarah Regan

A Post-Dinner Elixir That Eases Inflammation & Soothes Bloating
Integrative Health

A Post-Dinner Elixir That Eases Inflammation & Soothes Bloating

Hannah Frye

7 Unexpected Things That Happen When You Practice Self-Love Daily
Integrative Health

7 Unexpected Things That Happen When You Practice Self-Love Daily

Tanya Carroll Richardson

8 Expert-Backed Relaxation Techniques For When Life Gets Stressful
Integrative Health

8 Expert-Backed Relaxation Techniques For When Life Gets Stressful

Alex Shea

There Are 8 "Play Personalities"—Here's Which One You Have
Mental Health

There Are 8 "Play Personalities"—Here's Which One You Have

Rosalind Cummings-Yeates

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.