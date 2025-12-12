How I Took My VO2 Max From Fair To Excellent In Just 3 Weeks
When I lace up for a workout, I usually gravitate toward strength training, pilates, or the occasional jog. But none of that prepared me for the reality check from my fitness tracker: a VO2 max score of 36. Fair. Not terrible, but not great either—especially for someone who writes about health and fitness for a living.
Instead of shrugging it off, I decided to see what targeted training could really do. The plan? Three weeks of the Norwegian VO2 max protocol, a science-backed, high-intensity workout designed to push your cardiovascular system to its limit.
Here’s what I learned and how you can get started, too.
Why the Norwegian protocol?
Before this experiment, my cardio routine was pretty standard: moderate-intensity workouts a few times a week, nothing too intense. But I started to wonder what would happen if I completely flipped the script. If research shows that VO2 max is one of the strongest predictors of longevity and cardiovascular health, what could targeted high-intensity training do?
As a health editor, I’ve heard countless experts, including Vonda Wright, M.D., and Andy Galpin, Ph.D., explain the importance of VO2 max and how the Norwegian protocol can efficiently boost it. I knew the science inside and out: this once-per-week, high-intensity interval method is one of the fastest ways to improve cardiovascular fitness. But even with all that knowledge, I hadn’t actually included it in my own routine.
Finally, I decided it was time for that to change. I committed to a personal challenge: three weeks of Norwegian protocol training using stair sprints. The concept itself is deceptively simple: 4 minutes at very high intensity, 4 minutes of recovery, repeated 4 times, just once per week.
How intense is this, really?
According to my heart rate monitor, I needed to hit 85-95% of my maximum heart rate during each 4-minute interval. For me, that meant maintaining 169-189 beats per minute while sprinting up and down the ~300 stairs down to the beach in my neighborhood. But keep in mind that the specific heart rate zones differ for everyone based on age and fitness level.
What I learned in the process
Even though I had a solid fitness routine, stepping into the Norwegian protocol was a whole new challenge. Here’s what stood out most as I navigated these intense workouts:
You don't accidentally do a Norwegian protocol workout
As someone who usually gravitates toward moderate exercise, I quickly realized that the Norwegian protocol demands full focus and preparation. You can’t just casually decide to hit 90% of your max heart rate for 16 minutes; it requires intention.
I found myself mentally gearing up before each session, jamming out to my favorite songs, and committing to giving each interval everything I had.
The first session was a true test
The first week gave me a clear sense of how much high-intensity work can push your limits—in the best way. By the third interval, my legs were burning, my lungs were working overtime, and I felt every bit of the effort I was putting in.
Even though it was hard and I found myself wanting to quit more times than I would’ve liked, finishing the session brought a huge sense of accomplishment. The 45 minutes (including warm-up and cool-down) left me tired in the most satisfying way, knowing I had the strength to push through a tough workout.
Yes, this training leads to rapid VO2 max improvements
High-intensity interval training isn't exactly a leisurely jog, and I was curious if such a minimal time investment would actually move the needle on my cardiovascular fitness. But the changes were undeniable, both in my metrics and how I felt day-to-day.
My VO2 max improvement from 36 to 46 happened faster than I thought possible. More importantly, I noticed I wasn't getting winded climbing stairs in real life, and my recovery between other workouts improved dramatically. The efficiency gains were exactly what the research promised.
Recovery becomes non-negotiable
Even though I was only doing the Norwegian protocol once per week, I quickly realized that the days between sessions were just as important as the workout itself. Recovery wasn’t optional. I prioritized sleep, upped my calories, and made sure to get extra carbs on VO2 max days to fuel both performance and recovery.
I also kept my regular strength training, but I structured my week so that my high-intensity VO2 max session was sandwiched between rest or active recovery days. Light walks, stretching, and mobility work became purposeful tools to help my body bounce back faster.
By treating the rest of the week as a dedicated recovery period, I could approach each intense session feeling fresh, energized, and ready to push my limits, and still make gains in the gym without compromise.
I actually started craving the intensity
In week 2, something unexpected happened. Instead of dreading my weekly session, I found myself looking forward to it. There's something addictive about pushing your body to its limit and discovering you're capable of more than you thought.
There were definitely moments during each session when I wanted to quit, usually around minute 3 of the third interval. But for the most part, I felt excited and almost proud to be doing something so challenging. The endorphin rush after completing all four intervals was unlike anything I'd experienced from moderate exercise.
Tips for trying the Norwegian protocol yourself
Choose your exercise wisely: I used stair sprints because I had easy access to stairs in my neighborhood, but this protocol works with any activity that can get your heart rate up quickly—running, cycling, rowing, or even burpees. Pick something you enjoy enough to commit to fully.
Build a base first: Make sure you can comfortably exercise at moderate intensity for around 45 minutes before attempting these intervals. A solid foundation helps you get the most out of each session.
Plan for recovery: Each workout is demanding, so schedule it on a day when you don’t have other energy-draining commitments. Prioritize sleep, nutrition, and active recovery on off days to maximize adaptation.
Focus on form over numbers: It’s better to complete all four intervals at 80–85% effort than to burn out halfway trying to hit 95%. Quality movement matters more than hitting exact heart rate targets, especially when you’re starting out.
Track your progress: I found motivation in seeing my metrics improve. Use a heart rate monitor or fitness tracker to keep tabs on your VO2 max and heart rate.
Set realistic expectations: This protocol is efficient. You’re stressing your cardiovascular system in a highly targeted way, and it will feel intense. Be prepared to push yourself, but know that the payoff comes quickly if you stay consistent.
The takeaway
After three weeks of the Norwegian protocol, I feel more capable, energized, and resilient in my workouts and everyday movement. For me, this isn’t a one-time experiment. I plan to keep it in my routine as a weekly high-intensity challenge.
It’s a reminder that the most impactful training isn’t about quantity; it’s about showing up fully, pushing your limits, and letting your body adapt efficiently.