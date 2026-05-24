According To 10 Years Of Data, This Health Event Can Lead To Faster Memory Decline Years Later
A growing body of research suggests the heart and brain age together. The theory goes that the brain depends on healthy blood flow just as much as the heart does. So when cardiovascular health suffers, cognition may feel the effects too.
Now, a new decade-long study is helping explain just how connected those two systems really are.
A new long-term study published in Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes found that adults with a history of heart attack experienced faster cognitive decline over time, even when the heart attack had gone completely undiagnosed.
Why this matters for women:
As women move through midlife and menopause, cardiovascular risk rises sharply, often at the same stage of life when conversations around memory, cognition, and dementia begin to feel more personal. Increasingly, scientists believe those two stories may be deeply connected.
Researchers followed more than 20,000 adults for a decade
The study analyzed data from 20,923 adults enrolled in the large REGARDS study, a national U.S. research project focused on stroke and cardiovascular disease. Participants were followed for a median of just over 10 years. Importantly, none had cognitive impairment at the start of the study.
Researchers identified previous heart attacks in several ways.
- Some participants self-reported a prior heart attack diagnosis.
- Others had evidence of a previous heart attack detected through electrocardiograms, including so-called “silent” heart attacks that had never been clinically recognized.
That distinction ended up mattering quite a bit. About 10% of participants showed evidence of a past heart attack, and more than one-third of those events had been silent. These are heart attacks people may never have known happened at all.
Each year, researchers assessed participants’ cognitive function using a brief memory and orientation screening test. After adjusting for age, exercise habits, diabetes, smoking, blood pressure, depression, income, body weight, and even future cardiovascular events during follow-up, the pattern remained consistent. Participants with a prior heart attack experienced faster declines in cognitive function over time.
The increase in risk was about a 5% higher chance of developing cognitive impairment each year, which may sound small. But brain health changes slowly. Tiny differences that seem insignificant in the short term can add up meaningfully over 10, 20, or 30 years.
Silent heart attacks leave a lasting mark on the brain
The researchers found that silent heart attacks appeared to carry a similar cognitive risk as clinically recognized ones. Silent heart attacks are far more common than many people realize, particularly among women.
Symptoms are often atypical or dismissed entirely. Fatigue, nausea, dizziness, shortness of breath, upper back pain, or indigestion may not immediately register as cardiac symptoms, even though they can reflect serious cardiovascular events.
Researchers believe the connection between heart attacks and cognition likely comes back to vascular health more broadly. A heart attack may not directly “cause” memory decline, but it may reveal longstanding damage happening throughout the vascular system. The same processes contributing to plaque buildup and impaired blood flow in coronary arteries may also be affecting circulation and resilience in the brain.
Over time, reduced blood flow, inflammation, microvascular damage, and impaired oxygen delivery may slowly shape how the brain ages.
Importantly, the study does not suggest cognitive decline is inevitable after a heart attack. It suggests cardiovascular events may act more like an early warning sign that the brain deserves attention, too.
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How to support heart & brain health
Blood pressure, insulin resistance, cholesterol, inflammation, physical inactivity, sleep quality, and smoking all influence both cardiovascular and cognitive aging simultaneously.
The encouraging part is that many of the same habits that support the heart are also protective for the brain.
- Regular aerobic exercise improves blood vessel function and circulation.
- Strength training supports metabolic health.
- Managing blood pressure in midlife appears particularly important for reducing later dementia risk.
- Sleep, stress regulation, social connection, and blood sugar control all matter, too.
People often wait to think seriously about cognition until memory problems appear, but many of the factors influencing dementia risk begin decades earlier. That means prevention shouldn’t start when you’ve suddenly become worried about your memory. It should start much earlier, with the daily habits and health markers that keep blood vessels, metabolism, and the brain resilient over time.
The takeaway
This research helps reframe heart health as brain health—and brain health as heart health. Two fundamental systems, shaped by eachother throughout one's life.
And for women especially, paying attention to subtle cardiovascular symptoms deserves far more urgency than it often gets. Heart disease still kills more women than all cancers combined, yet symptoms are frequently minimized or misattributed.
That’s part of what makes findings like these feel so important. A cardiovascular event may not just reflect what’s happening in the heart at that moment. It may also offer an early glimpse into how the brain could be aging over time, long before noticeable memory problems appear.