How Creatine Supports Brain Health & Why You Should Pair It With Citicoline
While creatine is a beloved and effective muscle-building supplement, many people are intrigued by its brain health benefits (for good reason). In the last several years, more and more research has emerged showing that creatine does improve cognition1, memory, and overall brain function—especially with age.* So yes, there’s enough data to indicate that creatine is a brain health supplement.
Let’s dive more into the research and science behind how this compound impacts the brain, and the neuronutrient you should pair it with to reap the most cognitive gains. After all, the goal is to have strong muscles and a sharp, resilient brain.
How does creatine support the brain?
Creatine supports the body’s energy-generating systems. It does so both in the muscle (where 95% of creatine is stored) and the brain (where about 5% of the body’s creatine reserves are).
Once creatine enters your cells in your muscles or brain, much of it is converted into phosphocreatine. Phosphocreatine is basically a type of energy reserve and can then be used to regenerate ATP2, the body’s main form of energy.
So when energy demand spiks during high energy tasks like lifting weights or solving a complex problem, and ATP stores are quickly depleted, phosphocreatine steps in to rapidly restore that energy.*
The brain in particular requires a lot of energy to function properly, let alone optimally. Even at rest, the brain consumes about 20-25% of the body's total 3energy. But factors like poor sleep, chronic stress, aging, and metabolic inefficiency can all drain or limit the brain’s energy potential. By supporting efficient ATP regeneration, creatine helps neurons maintain focus, mental clarity, and resilience during cognitive stress.
Research-backed benefits of creatine for cognition
Research has examined creatine intake from both supplements and food (you do get some creatine from animal proteins, and the body makes some on its own). Results show that supplementation and higher intake support long-term and short-term brain health.*
- A 2022 systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized-controlled trials found that healthy adults taking creatine showed enhanced measures of memory performance (with adults aged 66 to 76 experiencing the most benefits).
- A 2024 review found that creatine can improve well-being for those experiencing low-mood.
- Another 20244 study showed that taking a larger creatine dose after sleeping only 3 hours (!!) negated
- One study found that it helps reduce mental fatigue5
- A recent 2025 review found that a higher creatine intake improved memory, attention, and overall cognitive function (regardless of exercise). Many creatine studies include both creatine and exercise as an intervention. This review only included studies that looked out creatine intake not in the context of exercise.
How to take creatine for brain health
Taking a creatine supplement is the best way to reap the benefits of the compound. Why? Even people who include some meat and seafood in their diet (and have optimal endogenous production) only have about 60-80% of their creatine stores filled6 at a given time.
Creatine supplementation is the key to saturating (and maintain saturated) creatine stores.
While you can start reaping creatine’s muscle health benefits at a modest daily dose of 3 grams of creatine monohydrate, aim for at least 5 (if not 10) grams of creatine monohydrate daily.*
And while creatine is considered a brain health supplement, not all creatine supplements are truly optimized to support cognition. That’s where mindbodygreen’s new creatine brain+ comes in.
This unique formula pairs 5 grams of pure creatine monohydrate with 500 milligrams of Cognizin® citicoline in each serving. If citicoline isn’t on your radar, it definitely should be.
Always pair it with citicoline
Citicoline is a naturally occurring brain chemical that helps maintain brain cell membranes, supports metabolism and energy production in the brain, and supports other neurotransmitters.*
Eating choline-rich foods supports citicoline levels in the body, but supplementing with citicoline comes with a slew of unique benefits. Cognizin® citicoline is a rigorously studied form of the supplement.
Studies show that consistently taking 500 milligrams of Cognizin® citicoline*†
- Improve processing speed on day 1
- Enhance attention span & mental clarity in 4 weeks
- Increase mental energy in 6 weeks
- Improve memory performance in 12 weeks
By pairing creatine with citicoline, you’re giving your neurons both the energy they need (from creatine) and the raw materials to optimize communication and cognitive function (from citicoline).
The takeaway
Creatine is a supplement for your body and brain. If you’re especially interested in reaping the brain health benefits of the compound, then choosing a formula like mindbodygreen’s creatine brain+ that includes citicoline is the way to go. Just mix it in water, coffee, smoothies, or oatmeal daily.
Plus, you’ll still have the muscle and body composition benefits of creatine, which further enhance cognitive health.*
6 Sources
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33578876/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39792585/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5959031/
- https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-024-54249-9
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S016801020200007X?via%3Dihub
- https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1186/s12970-017-0173-z#d1e539