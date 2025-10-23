What New Research Reveals About Creatine’s Role In Brain Health
Once confined to shaker bottles in the depths of windowless gyms, creatine is now front and center in everyone’s supplement routine. Why? Well, creatine monohydrate powder is extensively studied to help everyone (of all ages and fitness levels) build muscle and strength.*
There’s also been increasing (and much-deserved) recognition about the compound’s impact on the brain. But creatine is often studied in the context of exercise (exercise vs. exercise plus creatine). And as exercise has many known benefits for brain health, it’s been challenging to parse out creatine’s unique impact on cognition.
So that’s what researchers of a new systematic review1 sought to do.
About the study
For this study, researchers reviewed the published studies on creatine and cognition outcomes for adults aged 55+. They excluded any study that combined creatine with another intervention (like exercise).
Because of that, just six studies involving 1,542 participants (56% women) were included. Two of these studies were randomized controlled trials that directly compared creatine to a placebo. The other four studies were observational ones that estimated creatine intake from the diet (you do get some creatine through eating certain animal proteins.)
These studies then looked at how intake influences outcomes like memory, attention, and overall cognitive function.
Creatine & cognition
Overall, results showed a positive association between creatine and cognitive performance.
How does creatine have this effect? Well, one of creatine’s key roles is to support energy production. And the brain is a very energy-intensive organ. Even at rest, the brain consumes about 20-25% of the body's total glucose2 (blood sugar).
But the brain doesn’t directly use glucose. It’s first converted into ATP, and then brain cells then use ATP for energy. Well, creatine supports energy generation because it is stored in the body as phosphocreatine, which is needed to generate ATP. So the more creatine you consume, the more phosphocreatine stores you have and the more energy potential for your muscles and brain.*
Researchers of this review also cited that creatine can support neurotransmitters (the signaling and communication between brain cells) and combat oxidative stress, which otherwise speeds brain aging.*
And they noted that older adults may benefit more from creatine than younger adults, partly because aging brains and muscles naturally have lower levels of creatine.
How to take creatine for brain health
You can increase the amount of creatine you get by including animal proteins in your diet. The body can also make creatine if it has the right amino acid building blocks—arginine, glycine, and methionine. So making sure you’re getting enough protein on a daily basis is also crucial.
But the most effective way to increase your body’s creatine stores is with a high-quality creatine monohydrate powder. Aim to get at least 5 to 10 grams of creatine monohydrate daily, which supports both muscle health and cognition.*
These powders are a dime a dozen. So, in a supplement landscape littered with iffy ingredients, opt for a clean, transparent formula like mindbodygreen's creatine with taurine+.
Each serving provides 5 grams of creatine, a dose backed by research to support daily maintenance.*
We’ve also included taurine, an amino acid that’s naturally abundant in the brain. Taurine supports neurotransmitter function, keeps neurons healthy, and plays a role in regulating calcium in the nervous system.*
Together, creatine and taurine may provide extra support for both physical performance and cognitive function.*
The best!
The takeaway
Creatine is often considered a fitness supplement, but it really provides daily support for the body and brain.* And if you’re someone looking to boost your mental sharpness and strength, creatine should absolutely be on your radar.*
And, pairing it with other brain- and energy-supporting ingredients (like taurine) could give you an extra edge.*