A Recent Research Review Highlights The Role Of Creatine Supplements Beyond The Gym
What if you could improve your health by making one small tweak? It may sound too good to be true, and we rarely (i.e. almost never!) say that about a supplement. But one that deserves all the hype is creatine.
Yes, creatine: The go-to gym bro supplement that’s been around for decades. And for good reason. It really does help everyone who strength-trains build muscle, lose fat, get stronger, and recover faster by improving their body’s energy-generating capabilities.
However, more and more studies show that creatine’s benefits extend beyond the fitness world. A recent review published in Nutrients breaks down who else would benefit1 from a daily creatine supplement1.
Women
Creatine supplementation for women’s health has recently received a lot of attention. A groundbreaking article published in 2021 stated that supplementation is beneficial at every life stage for women—during the reproductive years, pregnancy, and menopause—with very little risk.
Researchers of this new review also emphasized that creatine provides benefits across the hormonal fluctuations of the menstrual cycle and, in particular, may help lessen tiredness and fatigue during the early follicular and luteal phases.
You see, creatine is not only a supplement, it’s also a compound that your body makes on its own and a compound you get from some foods (namely animal proteins).
But women’s ability to make creatine internally is 70-80% of the rate that men can. And, their intake of creatine food sources is lower.
Overall, women’s creatine stores are harder to fill, and supplements are extremely helpful in filling that gap.
RELATED READ: The 5 Best Creatine Supplements For Women
Vegans & vegetarians
As the only natural dietary source of creatine is in animal proteins like herring, beef, and pork), vegans and vegetarians are known to have reduced creatine stores. (Of note, the typical red meat-eating omnivore only has about 60-80%2 of their creatine stores filled, so vegans and vegetarians stores fall below that range).
Because of their especially low baseline creatine levels, research shows that vegetarians and vegans often experience more pronounced improvements in muscle creatine stores from supplementation and improved memory and cognition.
Anyone at risk of sarcopenia
Sarcopenia is a term that describes the rapid loss of muscle mass and function. It’s often been associated with aging (with studies estimating that between 5%3 and 16% of people over the age of 65 have sarcopenia), but it’s not an inevitable part of aging, nor is it always tied to aging.
Sometimes muscle loss can stem from physical inactivity, low protein intake, medications, and insulin resistance (to name few).
Taking creatine may help mitigate this type of muscle loss, and the effects are significantly amplified when combined with strength training4.
People with neurodegenerative conditions
Creatine also boasts some impressive brain health benefits. In healthy adults, creatine supplementation was found to improve memory performance. Researchers also cite that it provides neuroprotection for those with cognitive conditions like Parkinson’s disease and Huntington’s disease.
Folks with a traumatic brain injury
Creatine may also help people recover and manage symptoms from traumatic brain injuries (TBIs).
TBIs create an energy crisis in the brain leading to significant deficits. Creatine helps to rapidly regenerate cellular energy5 by promoting brain energy metabolism. Studies have also shown that the compound reduces damage to brain cells (neurons).
Research on creatine for TBIs is still in its early stages but current results are promising.
People with heart disease
Interest in creatine for heart health has gained renewed interest in recent years.
Research shows taking creatine offers cardioprotection by improving:
- Blood vessel function
- Oxidative stress
- Blood flow
There’s particular interest in its potential role in supporting those with heart failure.
How to supplement
For most folks, taking 3 to 5 grams of creatine daily (not just on days you work out) is linked to marked benefits. To really target cognitive health, a higher 10-gram daily dose is more effective.
There are various types of creatine you can buy. Still, researchers of this review emphasize that creatine monohydrate is the preferred option (due to it being widely studied and high bioavailability.)
The takeaway
The benefits of creatine supplements extend far beyond the gym. This new review highlights 6 populations that could see a difference in their health from adding this supplement to their daily routine.
Of course, it’s always best to talk with your healthcare provider prior to starting a new supplement (especially if you do have an underlying medical condition).