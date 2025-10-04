Should You Mix Creatine In Coffee? Let's Break It Down
The ritual of drinking coffee is often soothing, but the effects of its caffeine content provide a much-needed perk in the morning. Caffeine is a stimulant, and it's well-researched for its role in increasing alertness and improving athletic performance (more energy translates to working out harder).
Creatine is another highly researched ergogenic (aka performance-enhancing) aid. But this popular powder is no longer confined to weight rooms and shaker cups.
But what happens when you combine these two widely used products? Well, there's still some misinformation circulating that caffeine will negate any of creatine's benefits, despite no recent studies indicating that's the case.
Here's everything you need to know about mixing creatine in coffee.
How do these compounds work?
First, let's break down how both creatine and coffee work individually in the body.
Creatine is both a naturally occurring compound (in animal proteins as well as a compound the body can make from three amino acids: arginine, glycine, and methionine) and a supplemental ingredient.
It's stored primarily in the muscles (but also in the brain and bones) as phosphocreatine and is used to help generate energy in the form of adenosine triphosphate1 (ATP). This is especially prominent during intense workouts when the body needs energy quickly. And it's this quality that makes it such an effective ergogenic aid (and helps you build muscle, increase strength, and recover faster).*
While creatine helps the body produce energy, it is not a stimulant like caffeine. Caffeine is a stimulant because it acts directly on the central nervous system to block adenosine receptors2 in the brain, which keeps you from feeling drowsy. This, in turn, spurs the release of dopamine and norepinephrine, increasing your energy levels, mood, and focus. Research shows caffeine can improve power, strength, and stamina3 for both cardio and strength training exercises.
What the research says about taking them together
There's much more research on each of these compounds individually than together.
One of the first studies looking at their combined use was a highly flawed one published in 19854 that concluded caffeine counteracts the effects of creatine supplements (i.e., it was just a six-day study that included nine men and a high creatine dose). More recent research shows that's not the case.
A 2015 review found that there is no physiological interaction5 between creatine and caffeine (meaning they don't compete against each other for absorption or metabolism).
In addition, research suggests that taking them together may improve athletic performance (compared to taking both individually), but they may be best for cognition.
Remember, the brain holds on to some creatine stores as well and taps into them for energy. Emerging research shows creatine alone can improve cognitive performance after a rough night of sleep. A 2024 study published in Nutrients found that taking 5 grams of creatine with 400 milligrams of caffeine daily (about 32 ounces of coffee daily) was more effective than caffeine alone6 in enhancing cognitive performance.
So If you take a recommended daily dose of creatine (5 to 10 grams) and keep your coffee intake reasonable (around three to five cups a day or less), you'll likely be able to reap the benefits of both.*
Pros of taking creatine with coffee
The potential health benefits of combining creatine and coffee6 include:*
- Improved strength and alertness during workouts
- Cellular energy support and fewer bouts of drowsiness
- Muscle recovery support
But potentially the biggest benefit is that it can help you stay consistent with creatine. Creatine is a supplement that has to be taken daily to be the most effective. So if coffee is something you drink every morning without fail, it's a great vehicle for your daily dose of creatine.*
What to look for in a creatine supplement
There's no shortage of creatine powders to choose from. You always want to pick one that's been third-party tested, provides 3 to 5 grams of creatine monohydrate per serving, and disperses easily in hot and cold liquids.
mindbodygreen's creatine with taurine+ with taurine (an amino acid for even more muscle and brain benefits) fits the bill. Customers (especially women) love this supplement for toning and sculpting their muscles as well as for the sense of focus it provides.*
It dissolves well and doesn't interfere with the flavor of your beloved morning cup of joe.
The takeaway
Adding creatine to your coffee is a smart (and easy) way to take this supplement every day. Whether you want creatine and coffee's cognitive benefits to power you through work or use this morning beverage as a pre-workout, this combo is for you. And with a high-quality supplement like creatine with taurine+, you can rest assured it won't impact the flavor or texture of your coffee (whether it's hot or cold).