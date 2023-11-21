As someone who is not at all a morning person, the promise of coffee is usually what gets me out of bed. I've been drinking 1-2 cups most days for years, and I still look forward to the first sip every single time. While I enjoy the occasional coffee shop, I drink most of my java at home. As for beans, I used to choose mine purely on flavor—but I recently learned that there are a few other important factors that impact the health and sustainability of my beloved morning ritual. Here's the tea on coffee, and how it's changed the way I shop for it: