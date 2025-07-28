Looking To Improve Your Heart Health? Eat More Of These 5 Nutrients 

The methylated (aka bioactive) form of folate, 5-MTHF, is utilized for various functions throughout the body—including keeping homocysteine levels in check (i.e., by moving it along in the methionine cycle, for all you biochemistry lovers). Normal homocysteine levels are associated with healthy heart function, which is why folate (and the form of folate found in supplements: folic acid, particularly when it's in its active form 5-MTHF) is so helpful in promoting cardiovascular health2 , among a number of other areas of health.*