"The big takeaway from our research is that while small changes to how you move can have a positive effect on heart health, intensity of movement matters," study co-author Jo Blodgett, Ph.D., explains, adding, "The most beneficial change we observed was replacing sitting with moderate to vigorous activity—which could be a run, a brisk walk, or stair climbing—basically any activity that raises your heart rate and makes you breathe faster, even for a minute or two."