While being sedentary for 10 hours a day sounds like a long time, in reality, it’s not far from the 9.5 hours the average American adult spends sedentary2 . An average workday is about eight hours, and many people spend that sitting at a desk. Most people are also sitting during their commute, adding another hour or so. If you end the day by watching television, lying on your bed reading, or scrolling online, that’s another hour. Sitting for meals adds to that as well… you get the point. It all adds up pretty quickly.