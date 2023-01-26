Choosing the right standing desk may be especially beneficial to those who suffer from back pain, as standing desks can help alleviate pain associated with sitting for long periods4 . “Standing desks help to reduce compression in the lumbar spine, because sitting has more compression than standing,” points out Karena Wu, PT, DPT, and owner of ActiveCare Physical Therapy. She adds that using a standing desk can increase heart rate, circulation, and energy levels, as standing requires more energy than sitting.

When deciding on the right standing desk for you, Lalitha McSorley, CPT and lead physical therapist at Brentwood Physiotherapy shares that you must first take into consideration important factors, such as adjustability and ergonomic design. “Adjustability is especially key, as the user will need to be able to set the height of their desk in order for it to be comfortable and healthy for them,” she explains. Because of this, she advises to look for desks with multiple levels of adjustment that can accommodate a range of heights and body types.

Furthermore, she adds that you should be aware of any ergonomic features the desk offers, such as adequate space for a keyboard tray, monitor arms, and footrests. This will help you find the correct posture while you work. You should also consider how much weight capacity your standing desk will need, as the maximum weight capacity for each desk varies.

Wu points out that deciding on what shoes to wear while using your standing desk is also important. “You can experience foot pain from the pressure now being focused into the feet,” she explains. “If you’re static standing, or not moving, then there is also a risk of increased swelling in the feet and ankles.” Because of this, she advises wearing comfortable, well-cushioned shoes while using a standing desk, and to avoid high heels.