To be blunt: humans were not built to sit down all day. Our ancestors were constantly in motion—a far cry from the singular seat many of us spend eight or more hours in each day. While standing desks and foldable treadmills can minimize sedentary time, if you're going to sit, the best office chairs for back pain will help keep your body healthy.

Even if you live an active lifestyle outside of work, meeting your fitness goals and moving your body often, sitting for prolonged periods can have significant effects on your physical and mental well-being. Research shows that too much sitting can compromise your metabolic health and increase your risk of premature mortality1 . And if you’re sitting in the wrong chair, it can lead to acute or chronic back pain.

To better understand what to look for in a comfortable and supportive office chair, we spoke with physical therapists and evaluated a ton of options. Keep reading to learn more about how to find the right one for you, and to see our pick for the best office chairs for back pain of 2022.