LDL is "bad" cholesterol: This is the cholesterol that's potentially depositing in your arteries. You want LDL numbers to be low; the lower, the better. Cardiologists would say that everyone's LDL should fall below 130 mg/dL. If you have additional risk factors (i.e., if you're a smoker, have high blood pressure, or have low HDL), LDL should fall below 100 mg/dL. If you've had a heart attack, stroke, bypass surgery, or a stent, or if you have diabetes, LDL should fall below 70 mg/dL. LDL well under 50 mg/dL is considered additionally protective2 .