Holmes had some other helpful insights for framing how I train at this stage of life. “A woman in her mid-40s doesn’t have some completely different zone 4/5 training requirement versus her mid-30s self, but she may need to pay closer attention to recovery, overall volume, and supporting muscle mass as part of a holistic program. Age doesn’t change the type of stimulus needed to improve VO2 max, but it does change things like recovery pacing and the relative ease with which your body adapts."