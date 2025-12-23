The 5 Lifestyle Changes That Boost Mitochondrial Health, According To A Stanford Scientist
If longevity starts at the cellular level, mitochondria are the best place to begin. These microscopic engines power every process in the body, influencing metabolism, mental clarity, and how well we age.
“Each pound of body weight makes about a pound of ATP every day,” says Daria Mochly-Rosen, Ph.D., Stanford professor, renowned protein chemist, and author of The Life Machines, on the mindbodygreen podcast. “That’s how hard your mitochondria work for you.”
Your mitochondria never clock out, and the way you live directly affects how well they perform. Luckily, as Mochly-Rosen explains, small lifestyle shifts can profoundly improve mitochondrial health and energy production throughout your body.
Here are five of the most important habits to start (and stop) today.
Feed your mitochondria the right way
Nutrition is the foundation of mitochondrial health. “Feeding the mitochondria doesn’t just mean giving them carbohydrates, fats, and protein,” says Mochly-Rosen. “It means supplying the right vitamins, minerals, and micronutrients too.”
That’s because mitochondria depend on key nutrients like B vitamins, magnesium, iron, and coenzyme Q10 to function optimally. Without them, your energy factories can’t effectively convert food into usable fuel.
To support these cellular engines, focus on nutrient-dense, whole foods:
- Colorful vegetables and leafy greens for antioxidants and polyphenols
- Protein-rich foods like eggs, fish, and legumes for amino acids and iron
- Whole grains, nuts, and seeds for magnesium and B vitamins
Move—your mitochondria thrive on it
Exercise doesn’t just make your muscles stronger; it trains your mitochondria to perform better across your entire body.
“When mitochondria in your muscles improve, they send little ‘treats’—molecules that support your brain, heart, and kidneys,” says Mochly-Rosen. “So by exercising, you boost mitochondrial health everywhere.”
Research has found that consistent aerobic and resistance training increases both the number and efficiency of mitochondria1. The result? More stamina, better metabolic health, and improved resilience to cellular stress.
Prioritize rest & recovery
Mitochondria are your body’s hardest workers, constantly producing ATP (energy) around the clock. But just like you, they need time to rest and repair.
“If you don’t let your mitochondria rest at night, they can’t recover,” Mochly-Rosen explains. During sleep, your mitochondria clear out damaged proteins, reduce oxidative stress, and prepare your cells for another day of energy production.
Try maintaining a consistent bedtime, reducing screen time an hour before bed, and keeping your bedroom cool and dark.
Manage stress
Stress is unavoidable, but how we handle it determines how much damage it does at the cellular level. Chronic stress floods your body with cortisol and inflammatory molecules that impair mitochondrial function.
Swap doomscrolling for restorative activities, like short walks, deep breathing, journaling, or connecting with loved ones. Reducing emotional stress doesn’t just feel good; it protects your energy at its core.
Limit pollutant & toxin exposure
Mitochondria are your body’s detoxifiers, processing both internal waste and external toxins. But too much exposure can overwhelm them.
Pollutants, pesticides, alcohol, and even charred or burned foods all generate reactive oxygen species that harm mitochondria over time. “Avoiding or reducing exposure to these things will help your mitochondria,” says Mochly-Rosen.
Choose organic produce when possible, cook with clean oils (like avocado or olive oil instead of repeatedly heated oils), and minimize alcohol intake to give your mitochondria a break.
The takeaway
Your mitochondria are at the heart of your vitality, literally. They power every heartbeat, thought, and movement you make. And while these tiny organelles work tirelessly behind the scenes, they also depend on you.
Supporting mitochondrial health is about consistent care: eat nutrient-rich foods, move daily, rest deeply, manage stress, and reduce toxin exposure.