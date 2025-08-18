How To Get More Magnesium Before Bed In The Name Of Promoting Deeper Sleep
Sleep is a core pillar of overall health and well-being, if a struggle for many. Fortunately, there are things we can do to promote quality rest. Giving our bodies enough essential minerals, including magnesium, is paramount.*
Here's why magnesium can help promote quality sleep, plus a handful of easy ways to incorporate it into your nighttime routine.*
What does magnesium have to do with sleep?
First things first: Let's look at the role magnesium plays in sleep, in particular. For one thing, research suggests it may help regulate our circadian rhythm1, which subsequently regulates our energy throughout the day—and signals when it's time to go to bed.*
It alsonpositively affects our sleep architecture by calming excitatory pathways in our nervous system (ones that often lead to feelings of overstimulation). Plus, it can help balance stress levels.*
Prioritize nuts & seeds
Odds are, your favorite nuts and seeds likely have a good amount of magnesium, from pumpkin seeds to cashews to brazil nuts and even sunflower seeds. Noshing on a small handful as you're starting to wind down for the night can help you stay satiated until breakfast and give you a magnesium boost before bed.
Snack on a banana
Bananas are another great option for a magnesium-rich bedtime snack, containing high amounts of magnesium, and potassium as well. Both minerals can encourage relaxation, and bonus points if you have your banana with a little nut butter for even more magnesium.
Try a magnesium supplement
Not in the mood for a bedtime snack?
The easiest and most convenient way to reap the sleep benefits of magnesium is to opt for a supplement such as mindbodygreen's sleep support+.
Taking two capsules one to two hours before bed provides 120 mg of magnesium bisglycinate, along with relaxing jujube seed extract and PharmaGABA® to promote deep and restorative sleep.*
The magnesium glycinate in our formula is the most absorbable form of this mineral (meaning, no mid-night trips to the bathroom), and the amino acid glycine comes with impressive sleep benefits of its own2.*
In fact, 300+ happy reviews from customers using sleep support+ to noticeably improve their sleep night after night.*
Make a magnesium drink
Sleepy girl mocktail, anyone? Magnesium supplements also come in powders and liquids, if that sounds more appealing than a snack. Our favorite one is paired with a tart cherry powder (for additional sleep and recovery benefits).*
Just mix it with water (still or carbonated) an hour or two before bed to help unwind.*
Indulge in some dark chocolate
And last but not least, if you needed a novel reason to enjoy more dark chocolate, you'll be happy to know it has a pretty good amount of magnesium. Just 1 ounce has roughly 64 milligrams, which is about 15% of the recommended dietary allowance33 for men and 20% for women. Remember not to go overboard with this option, however, as dark chocolate does contain some caffeine.
The takeaway
Keeping our magnesium levels up is important for all aspects of health, sleep included.* Luckily, it's super simple to incorporate more of it into your diet—and nighttime routine.