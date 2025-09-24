This Nutrient May Help Keep Your Brain Young, Study Finds
When we think about brain health, most of us picture crossword puzzles, meditation, or exercise. But research suggests one of the most powerful protectors of your brain might actually be on your plate.
A new study1 found that people who consumed more magnesium, an essential mineral found in leafy greens, nuts, seeds, and legumes, had larger brain volumes and fewer white matter lesions, two key signs of healthier brain aging.
Magnesium’s role in cognitive resilience
Magnesium plays a role in over 300 cellular processes2, including energy production and nerve signaling. That makes it a cornerstone nutrient for keeping neurons healthy and protecting against the gradual wear and tear that drives cognitive decline.
This research revealed that higher magnesium intake is linked with:
- Bigger memory centers: People who consumed more magnesium had a larger hippocampus, a brain region critical for memory and learning.
- A “younger” brain: Those getting at least 550 mg/day of magnesium had brain volumes equivalent to being one year younger compared to typical intakes around 350 mg/day.
- Stronger effects in women: Women, especially post-menopausal, experienced the most pronounced benefits, with up to 2.79% larger hippocampal volume, a difference that could translate to sharper recall and better protection against dementia.
Brain volume & nutrient support
Brain aging doesn’t happen overnight; it unfolds silently over decades. Shrinking brain volume and white matter changes are often early hallmarks of dementia, sometimes appearing long before symptoms do. That’s why nutrients like magnesium, which support brain structure and function, are attracting attention as everyday tools for long-term resilience.
How to get more magnesium
Most adults fall short on magnesium, but bridging the gap is doable:
- Add leafy greens like spinach, kale, or Swiss chard to daily meals.
- Snack on nuts and seeds, such as almonds, cashews, or pumpkin seeds.
- Incorporate legumes like black beans or chickpeas.
- Consider a high-quality magnesium supplement
The takeaway
Magnesium isn’t just another nutrient on the checklist—it’s emerging as a powerhouse for cognitive longevity. By weaving more magnesium-rich foods into your diet now, you may be helping your brain stay sharper, larger, and healthier well into the future.