The Empowering World Of Women In Hyrox & Competitive Fitness
Walk into any gym today and you'll witness something remarkable: women throwing around heavy weights, sprinting with weighted sleds, and celebrating personal records with the same intensity once reserved for professional athletes.
This isn't just a fitness trend—it's a cultural revolution that's transforming how women view their bodies, their capabilities, and their place in competitive sports.
Hyrox is leading the charge. Since its 2017 launch, the event has grown into a global phenomenon, with searches up 233% in the past year and more than 600,000 athletes expected to compete this season. Women are a driving force behind that momentum, stepping into the sport in record numbers.
And Hyrox is just one example. From DEKA to obstacle-style races, competitive fitness programs are reframing what it means to “train with purpose.” Instead of focusing on aesthetics, participants are chasing performance metrics, building community, and testing limits together.
Meet the experts:
Imogen Amos
Imogen Amos is a rising star in the world of competitive fitness and Hyrox. She’s the U24 European Champion and set a world record for her age group at the Vienna Hyrox event, completing the full course in just 1 hour and 10 seconds. She’s already qualified for the 2026 World Championships.
Lauren Griffith
Lauren Griffith is an Elite World Champion in Doubles Hyrox and a standout competitor in solo events, having won the majority of Pro solo races in the U.S. over the past year. She’s also part of the Elite15, a group of top-performing athletes recognized for their consistency, skill, and dominance in competitive fitness.
Beyond the finish line: What women are gaining beyond physical fitness
Yes, these events deliver physical results—strength, endurance, stamina. But ask the women competing, and you’ll hear something else entirely: the biggest shifts are happening on the inside.
From PRs to personal power
One of the biggest transformations women describe is in how they see themselves. Proving you can finish a race or hit a PR builds self-belief that carries into career, relationships, and parenting. “Pushing through the event when things feel impossible gives me confidence and shows my strength of character,” says Amos. “Seeing what my body is capable of instead of what it looks like is truly empowering.”
Griffith echoes this sentiment: "I am always surprised at how much more I am capable of doing, especially on the days when I want to quit halfway through." These women highlight a crucial shift—the focus is no longer on appearance, but on discovering untapped potential and resilience.
Seeing what my body is capable of instead of what it looks like is truly empowering.
Stronger together
Another driving force behind the growth of these events is the sense of belonging they create. Unlike the often solitary pursuit of traditional gym workouts, competitions bring together beginners, seasoned athletes, and even pros in the same arena.
“Being around people that embrace discomfort and challenge rubs off on you and is inspiring,” notes Amos. And that support doesn’t end when the race does.
Griffith shares how the connections matter just as much as the competition itself, “Whether that’s Hyrox, Deka, or a local event, I leave feeling more inspired by the people I have met.”
For many women, these bonds become as motivating as the races themselves.
Whether that’s Hyrox, Deka, or a local event, I leave feeling more inspired by the people I have met.
Training for life
Training for competitions teaches athletes how to push through discomfort—a skill that applies far beyond the gym. Griffith admits, "Training can be hard sometimes… and pretty uncomfortable… but doing these kinds of events is so worth all the effort."
Amos adds that she’s learned to accept the highs and lows of performance, noting that even on tough days, staying in the “pain cave” is what makes you stronger. The resilience built rep by rep, race by race, becomes a foundation for everyday life, helping women carry more grit into work, relationships, and life’s challenges.
Redefining strength
Perhaps most powerfully, athletes like Griffith and Amos are showing younger generations what strength looks like. For Griffith, the chance to model perseverance is deeply personal, “I hope they learn to never give up. I want others to know that if you have a dream, you can find a way.”
Amos echoes that by emphasizing how the sport has shifted her own perspective from body image to capability, setting a new standard for how women can view themselves and their worth.
In this way, competitive fitness is about far more than physical milestones. It’s about rewriting the cultural script for women—celebrating strength, resilience, and community as essential markers of health and success.
I hope they learn to never give up. I want others to know that if you have a dream, you can find a way.
The programs redefining women’s competitive fitness
Hyrox
If one program is leading the charge in the competitive fitness movement, it's Hyrox. Often called the “World Series of Fitness Racing,” Hyrox is an indoor competition that combines running with functional workout stations like sled pushes, rowing, farmer’s carries, and wall balls.
Each race is standardized worldwide, meaning an athlete’s time in Chicago can be directly compared with one in Berlin. This global format is fueling rapid growth: In 2025, over 550,000 athletes & 350,000 spectators participated in Hyrox events, and women now make up one of the fastest-growing segments of participation.
For Amos, Hyrox training stands out because it brings variety to her week. “Every session is different—you’ve got easy runs, ergs, strength sessions, and Hyrox-specific workouts,” she explains. “It trains so many different energy systems and keeps things interesting.”
The energy hooked her from day one, “I loved the atmosphere, the support, the buzz—the vibe was completely different to what I was used to. I’ve met incredible people through this sport, and the Hyrox community is like no other.”
Best for the woman who…
- Thrives on measurable progress and wants to track performance over time.
- Enjoys combining running or cardio with functional, gym-based exercises.
- Wants a scalable challenge that adapts to different levels.
- Prefers a competition that balances solo grit with community energy.
I’ve met incredible people through this sport, and the Hyrox community is like no other.
Deadly Dozen
True to its name, Deadly Dozen pushes athletes through 12 demanding stations that blend obstacles, strength, and conditioning. The flagship event, Deadly Run, pairs 12x 400-meter track runs with the 12 Labours, intense exercise stations designed to test both endurance and power.
These stations rely solely on dumbbells, plate weights, kettlebells, and bodyweight, keeping the focus on functional strength.
For those who prefer gym-based challenges, Deadly Strong focuses exclusively on the Labours, while Deadly ERG races integrate rowing, skiing, or biking between stations. Athletes can compete as singles, doubles (same-sex or mixed), or in relays with four teammates, each completing three sections of the course.
From high-intensity intervals to mixed-modality endurance, the series offers a no-frills, all-out test of grit, strength, and determination. And, at their July 2025 race, 61% of competitors were women—highlighting how female athletes are not only showing up but dominating the field.
Best for the woman who…
- Thrives on variety and enjoys a mix of running, strength, and obstacle challenges.
- Wants a flexible format, whether competing solo, with a partner, or in a relay team.
- Feels motivated by pushing through physical challenges in a supportive, competitive environment.
DEKA (by Spartan)
Born from the Spartan Race legacy, DEKA brings functional fitness into an accessible, indoor setting with a variety of race formats that test strength, speed, and endurance. Athletes move through 10 DEKA Zones, which include exercises like ski erg, weighted lunges, box jumps, farmers carry, and rowing. Each zone is paired with short running segments in most formats, challenging participants to balance power and stamina.
DEKA offers five distinct race types, including various options of blended running and zone challenges, to their completely strength-focused Atlas Race. What makes the program stand out is its inclusivity: last year’s youngest competitor was just 10 years old, while the oldest was 88, proving the event truly welcomes all ages and abilities.
By offering multiple formats, DEKA makes competition approachable for beginners while providing intensity and challenge for seasoned athletes.
Best for the woman who…
- Wants a scalable challenge that can start small and grow in intensity.
- Prefers indoor, structured events where each movement is carefully measured.
- Wants a clear, goal-oriented way to test strength, endurance, and overall athletic ability.
For athletes familiar with track terminology, Griffith offers this comparison, "A DEKA is like a 400m race; it's just long enough to really feel the burn by the end because you are almost sprinting the entire thing. Hyrox is like the mile or 1500m race; while both DEKA and Hyrox require some pacing and strategy, Hyrox takes a bit more planning when to surge, when to hold back."
Wild Hybrid
Wild Hybrid combines trail running with functional strength challenges in an outdoor, variable setting, offering athletes a mix of endurance, power, and adaptability. Races differ by location, terrain, and weather, keeping participants on their toes while testing their ability to adapt to changing conditions.
Founded in 2019, Wild Deer Events began with trail runs and has grown into a dynamic organization delivering over 40 diverse endurance events across the North of England and Scotland in 2025, including trail runs, rucking, duathlons, triathlons, gravel rides, and open-water swims.
Each Wild Hybrid event blends challenging physical demands with a celebratory, adventure-focused atmosphere, creating an environment where participants can test their limits while enjoying the outdoors.
Best for the woman who…
- Thrives in natural, variable conditions and enjoys travel and outdoor adventure.
- Wants a mix of endurance, strength, and adaptability rather than controlled, indoor challenges.
- Values community, support, and inclusive, well-organized events that encourage participation at any level.
ATHX Race
ATHX Race is a continuous 2.5-hour fitness experience designed to test well-rounded athleticism, combining strength, speed, and agility in a single competitive course. Unlike single-modality competitions, ATHX celebrates versatility, making it ideal for athletes who thrive in high-intensity, multi-skill environments.
Each event follows a structured format with set workouts you can train for ahead of time, allowing participants to train at home and get into peak condition for game day.
Best for the woman who…
- Wants to challenge multiple aspects of fitness—strength, speed, endurance, and power—in a single event.
- Has a sports background or experience in high-intensity training.
- Enjoys goal-oriented, structured competitions where she can track performance and test versatility.
Expert advice for women entering the competitive fitness space
Before jumping into a competitive fitness program, it helps to have a roadmap—guidance from experienced athletes can make the difference between feeling overwhelmed and confidently showing up ready to challenge yourself.
Start with where you are:
Choose a program that aligns with your current fitness level, experience, and lifestyle. Many events have beginner-friendly formats or scaled options. The key is to pick a challenge that excites you without setting you up for injury or frustration.
Amos advises beginners not to overdo it: “It can be so easy to do so much because there are so many different parts to train for. Just focus on building that aerobic base and becoming familiar with the stations and technique.”
Train specifically:
To perform your best, incorporate workouts that mimic the movements and pacing of your chosen competition. If your event includes running plus strength stations, alternate cardio days with resistance training, and simulate transitions between exercises.
Practicing in a race-like environment helps build both physical preparedness and mental confidence, so you know what to expect on game day.
Prioritize recovery:
Training for competitive events pushes your body harder than typical workouts. Recovery, through adequate sleep, balanced nutrition, stretching, mobility work, and rest days, is essential to avoid burnout, reduce injury risk, and maximize performance. Think of recovery as an active part of training, not an afterthought.
“Recovery is vital for me… without adequate fuel, sleep, or general switching off from thinking about training, I notice the difference,” explains Amos.
Find your tribe:
The social and community aspect of competitive fitness is one of its greatest benefits. Training with partners, joining a local gym or club, or participating in group sessions makes preparation more motivating and enjoyable. Supportive peers can offer tips, celebrate milestones, and help keep you accountable while making the experience fun.
“The Hyrox community is honestly one of the best things about Hyrox,” emphasizes Amos.
The Hyrox community is honestly one of the best things about Hyrox.
Mindset matters:
Finally, remember that competition is as much mental as physical. Approach each event as an opportunity to challenge yourself, celebrate progress, and embrace discomfort as growth.
As Amos explains, “You’ve got to tell yourself you choose to do this, convince yourself pain is fun, and you can tolerate it. What’s the worst that can happen? Learn to not be afraid of the discomfort.”
The takeaway
Competitive fitness isn’t just about racing against the clock or conquering a course. It’s a vehicle for building confidence, resilience, and lasting connections, where women lift each other up, while discovering what their bodies and minds are truly capable of.
“Strength is showing up each day and giving your best, regardless of what your best is,” emphasizes Griffith.
Strength is showing up each day and giving your best, regardless of what your best is.
In a space that values effort over appearance and community over isolation, women are proving that pushing harder together creates empowerment that extends far beyond the finish line.