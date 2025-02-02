Mackey agrees that going to a specialty run shop is your best bet since the staff is generally well versed in the mechanics of running and can help you find an optimal pair of shoes. That said, "knowing the current climate we're living in with lots of retailers closed across the country, a second-best option would be to check out a virtual version, like Brooks' online shoe finder," he says, "to help guide you in the direction of your perfect shoe." Oh, and don't forget to grab a pair of comfortable, sweat-wicking socks (check out our list of top-notch running socks.)