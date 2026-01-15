The #1 Supplement To Support Your Metabolism & Body Composition
The frustration of feeling like your metabolism is stuck or broken and seeing limited results despite eating well and exercising is real. This plateau is a common phase of progress. One underrated (yet science-backed) way to push past this metabolic plateau is with the right supplement.
And that’s exactly what creatine tone+ is designed to do. This daily powder provides 5 grams of creatine monohydrate along with 300 milligrams of the clinically studied veld grape extract CQR-300 ®. Taken daily with water, this combo targets both sides of the body composition equation: muscle growth and metabolic regulation.* Here’s how.
Creatine & body composition
Creatine (without a doubt) helps people of all ages and fitness levels build more muscle from exercise than just exercise alone.*
That matters because increasing lean mass (which includes both muscle and bone) is foundational for a healthy metabolism. Muscle is metabolically active tissue, meaning it burns more calories at rest than fat. But as we age, lean mass naturally declines while fat mass tends to creep up. Over time, that shift can contribute to a less desirable body composition, slower metabolism, poorer blood sugar control1, and reduced strength and mobility2.
Daily creatine supplementation helps counteract this trend by supporting increases in muscle mass and strength. One 2024 study3 found that people taking creatine supplements gained an average of 2.5 pounds of muscle and lost an average of 1.6 pounds of fat mass.* A huge win for improving body composition.
This is especially important for peri/menopausal women because low estrogen levels favor the loss of lean mass4.*
Veld grape for comprehensive metabolic support*
Veld grape extract (a plant compound) has a unique mix of bioactive compounds (including flavonoids, indanes, and phytosterols) that have been clinically studied for their antioxidant and metabolic effects.*
Veld grape extract supports metabolism in a more holistic way—by influencing how your body regulates appetite, energy use, and fat storage. Research suggests it may help modulate satiety-related hormones like GLP-1 and adiponectin, which play a role in feeling fuller for longer and supporting more balanced eating patterns over time. This appetite-supporting effect may be one reason clinical studies have linked veld grape supplementation to improvements in body composition, including reductions in body fat, waist circumference, and overall body weight.*
Studies have shown improvements in blood sugar and lipid levels.*
Together, these mechanisms help create a metabolic environment that makes it easier for the body to use energy efficiently rather than store it.*
The takeaway
When progress feels stalled (whether that’s building strength, losing fat, or managing blood sugar), it’s often less about willpower and more about giving your body the right support.
creatine tone+ takes a thoughtful, science-backed approach by addressing both sides of body composition—helping you maintain lean mass while supporting the metabolic processes that influence appetite, energy use, and fat storage.* Used consistently alongside nourishing food and a solid strength training routine, it’s a simple daily addition that can help make metabolic health feel more sustainable (and less frustrating) over time.*