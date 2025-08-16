5 Reasons Women 45+ Should Start Taking Creatine
Your supplements should always be personalized to your needs and goals. One that likely deserves a spot in yours—especially for women in their late 40s or early 50s or nearing menopause—is creatine.
Creatine has been a go-to powder for gym bros for years, but more evidence is accumulating on how beneficial this compound is specifically for women, their body composition, and cognition.* If you aren't already taking this supplement, here are five reasons you should consider giving it a try:
Production decreases with age
While creatine is best known as a supplement, it's also a compound that the body produces on its own from the amino acids arginine, glycine, and methionine. It's then used by the body or stored in the muscles (or even in the brain1) until it's ready to be used for physical and mental tasks that require quick energy.*
However, this internal production of creatine gradually decreases with age. What's more, women's creatine stores are about 70-80% 2lower than men's (on average) to begin with. Add aging to the mix and you're likely falling short of optimal creatine status—even if you're eating a high-protein diet.
Leaning on a high-quality creatine supplement (like mindbodygreen's creatine with taurine+) helps ensure you have enough of this vital compound on hand to reap the following benefits.*
More muscle mass
Possibly, creatine's most notable benefit is its ability to increase muscle mass and size3 when paired with strength training. And this holds true for women after menopause2.
After menopause, muscle mass tends to decrease and fat mass (especially belly fat) increases—in part due to changing sex hormone levels. While most women really will experience slight weight gain during this time, it is possible to counter it.
Adding resistance training to your weekly routine, eating enough protein, and taking creatine regularly is a solid plan to start building lean mass.*
Improved body composition
And the more lean mass you build, the more your body composition improves. Body composition refers to the amount of lean versus fat mass—and it's often considered a better indicator of health than weight alone.
Muscle is also more metabolically active than fat4. So as you get leaner and leaner, you'll also burn more calories at rest, which can contribute to fat loss and further improve your body composition.
Cognition & memory support
During peri- and postmenopause, many women find themselves to be a little more forgetful and lose their train of thought in the middle of a conversation than they once were.
While most of the body's creatine is stored and used by the muscle, a small amount is found in the brain, where it is crucial for supporting cellular metabolism and energy production.*
Researchers of a 2023 study of the impact on creatine and memory for healthy adults concluded that taking the supplement enhanced measures of memory performance5.* And those who were between the ages of 66 and 76 experienced the most benefits.
Graceful aging
Everything just listed comes together to support graceful aging. More muscle means you can move more with age—keeping up with kids, grandkids, your favorite sports, and bucket-list-level travel with ease. And maintaining a sharp memory can improve your quality of life as you age.
How to get more creatine
Creatine supplements are a convenient way to reach the research-backed amount of the compound (5-10 grams daily for whole-body benefits), which is hard to reach through the diet alone.
mindbodygreen's creatine with taurine+ is a great, clean choice: It only provides the desirable creatine monohydrate at an ideal 5-gram dose and the amino acid taurine (which further supports longevity, muscle, and mental well-being).*
The supplement itself has a similar texture to powdered sugar and disperses easily into hot or cold liquids, blends well into smoothies, or stirs into yogurt bowls.
The takeaway
The takeaway

Creatine is a smart choice for women 50+ to supplement with if they want to be leaner and support their brain health.* It's one of the most researched supplements available.