We're always looking for ways to make our morning routines a little bit easier, no? Especially when it comes to early a.m. hours, combining a few steps into one leaves room for you to sleep just a bit longer and still head out the door on time. So needless to say, when you get the chance to make your coffee ritual more efficient, it's a no-brainer. Today, we have a super-combo for you to do just that: a tasty and health-packed mocha collagen smoothie with—wait for it—cold brew ice cubes.

It's important to make sure you're fueling your body well in the morning, but that doesn't mean it has to take half an hour. This recipe is just as nutritious as it is easy to make. It combines collagen, antioxidants, healthy fats, and plant-based protein—all with a jolt of caffeine to perk up your early morning.