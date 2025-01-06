Advertisement
Why Women May Have A Harder Time Than Men At Improving Their Body Composition (& What To Do)
It’s an all too common scenario: You completely change your diet and start taking 3+ pilates classes a week yet see no physical change. Meanwhile, you may notice that your [husband, dad, brother, or male coworker] has muscle definition in their arms or has dropped a pant size after a few weeks of hitting the gym. It’s infuriating.
There are several key differences in why men seem to have an easier time gaining muscle and losing fat than women. And while it may be true that some men are able to achieve physical results more quickly (and with seemingly less effort), it’s still possible for women to transform their bodies composition—and even look more toned—with targeted and consistent lifestyle changes.
First, let’s review these differences.
Women’s body composition favors fat over lean mass
Sculpting a toned look involves both building muscle and reducing excess fat to highlight muscle definition. This combination can be more challenging for women.
Women are programmed to naturally store more fat than men—and they need a higher body fat percentage than men to keep in good health. For men and women with similar heights and weights, women typically carry 10% more fat.
On the other hand, research shows men have more lean mass1 (a combination of muscle and bone) than women.
The higher levels of muscle and bone mass in men can give them a metabolic advantage. That’s because lean mass burns more calories at rest than fat mass—allowing more wiggle room to create a calorie deficit that helps lose fat.
While lifestyle habits play a big role in lean and fat mass for both sexes (i.e. men aren’t immune to losing muscle and gaining fat), these natural body composition inclinations may enable men to see results more quickly from favorable lifestyle habits.
Sex hormones influence metabolism
While both men and women have testosterone, it’s the primary sex hormone for men.
Testosterone influences the body's ability to grow muscle, burn fat2, and build skeletal (not fat cells), and men's naturally higher levels can give them a physiological advantage in these areas.
Meanwhile, hormonal changes in women—especially declining estrogen levels during menopause—favor muscle loss, fat gain, and even changes in appetite.
Many women gain an average of 5 to 10 pounds during this time.
This weight change is typically more resistant to previous weight loss (or maintenance) techniques, and that leads to gaining dangerous, inflammatory visceral fat.
Strength training is more common among men
The first two differences we dived into are physiological factors that impact body composition. But there are also cultural influences at play here.
Since 19953, expert-led physical activity guidelines have recommended that all adults participate in a minimum of two strength training sessions a week. However, women have traditionally gravitated to more cardio-based exercises.
Data from 1998 to 2004 found that just 20% of women3 were strength training two or more times a week, and data from 2011 indicate that number is now up to 24.5%.
Research indicates that women have been conditioned to avoid perceived “masculine” activities (weight training) in favor of more "feminine" ones” aerobics classes or cardio machines for fear of looking too bulky.
But strength training is absolutely vital for building muscle and shifting body composition. The societal stigma around women weightlifting and an overemphasis on cardio has resulted in decades of women missing out on strength training benefits.
How to build muscle, lose, fat & look toned
None of this is to say that women can’t recomposition their bodies. Rather we share this to highlight
- Eat enough protein: Protein tends to be more filling4 than other macronutrients like fat and carbs. It also requires more energy to digest5. At the same time, protein stimulates muscle protein synthesis and encourages muscle growth when paired with strength training. Meaning: A higher-protein diet can reduce fat mass while preserving lean body mass6. At a minimum women should aim to get a minimum of 100 grams of protein daily (this is how to determine the ideal range for you). To get you started, here’s our zero-stress guide to eating more protein and a list of our favorite protein powders.
- Strength train 2+ times weekly: The recommendation of strength training all your major muscle groups a week still holds true. This can look like exercises at home (get our 4-week guide here), heading to a strength-focused group fitness class, or heading to the gym. Just remember, lifting heavy looks different for everyone. The goal should be choosing something that takes you 70-80% of the maximum weight you can lift—that could be a 5-pound weight for a bicep curl or a 15-pound weight, depending on where you're starting.
- Take a creatine supplement: Creatine is the classic gym-bro supplement. And decades of research show that it actually helps everyone (men and women) build muscle, get stronger, and recover faster.* Supplements may be especially important for women, as their natural creatine stores (yes, you do consume and make some creatine on your own) are about 70-80% lower than men’s. Creatine may be exactly what you need to add to your daily routine if you feel like you’ve plateaued at the gym. Women in particular have been loving mindbodygreen’s creatine+. Just one serving provides an optimal 5-gram dose of creatine monohydrate with 2 grams of the amino acid taurine, to further support muscle health and longevity.
- Prioritize sleep: Everything gets better when you sleep better. Poor sleep can wreak havoc on your metabolic health and leave you in a physiological state that favors holding onto fat and increasing your appetite. The good news is that exercise is linked to improved sleep quality. And stick to a regular sleep-wake schedule to promote sleep and healthy dietary choices.
The takeaway
Women can absolutely recomposition their bodies with the right, consistent habits. The key here is consistency. Progress takes time, but implementing the habits above into your typical routine will set you up for building muscle, feeling confident, and improving your overall health for years to come.
