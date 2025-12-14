The Truth About Lean Muscle, GLP-1s & Women’s Metabolism
For years, endocrinologist Ana María Kausel, M.D., devoted her career to helping patients restore hormonal balance and rebuild their health. But when she experienced her own health begin to shift, she realized just how misunderstood women’s metabolism truly is—and how much of the conventional advice around diet and exercise gets it wrong.
“I wasn’t working to fit into a dress,” Kausel says. “I was working to improve my metabolism and my body composition—to feel strong again.”
That shift in mindset transformed everything. In less than a year, Kausel gained nine pounds of lean muscle, reshaped her body, and, more importantly, rebuilt her metabolic health from the inside out. Her journey offers a science-backed roadmap for women, especially those in perimenopause and menopause, who want to do the same.
Muscle is your most powerful metabolic organ
Hormones play a major role in how your body burns energy, stores fat, and builds muscle. But according to Kausel, the real key to a resilient metabolism lies in what’s happening inside your muscle tissue.
“When you train with weights, your muscle becomes the metabolic organ,” she explains. “It’s what determines how efficiently your body uses energy.”
As women age, muscle mass naturally declines—a process called sarcopenia that can begin as early as our 30s. The less muscle you have, the fewer calories your body burns at rest, and the harder it becomes to regulate blood sugar, maintain strength, and feel energized.
Resistance training directly counteracts that process. Lifting weights helps preserve and build lean muscle mass, which in turn boosts resting metabolic rate, enhances insulin sensitivity, and supports long-term cardiovascular and hormonal health.
In other words, the stronger your muscles, the stronger your metabolism.
Why protein + carbs are non-negotiable
Despite what diet culture suggests, Kausel emphasizes that cutting carbs or under-eating can backfire, especially if your goal is to build muscle and improve metabolism.
“If you really want to be strong and you want to do strength training, you need to eat carbohydrates,” she says. Carbs fuel your workouts and replenish glycogen stores in your muscles, allowing them to grow and recover.
Pairing that with adequate protein (spread consistently throughout the day) provides the amino acids needed for repair and growth. Without enough of either, your body simply can’t build or maintain lean mass. That’s why Kausel encourages women to think less about cutting and more about fueling.
For optimal muscle health, she recommends aiming for high-quality protein with every meal paired with complex carbohydrates to keep blood sugar stable and provide steady energy for your workouts and recovery.
As a baseline, she suggests at least 100 grams of protein per day, though a more personalized target is 0.72 to 1 gram of protein per pound of body weight daily.
Kausel also notes that certain supplements can give you an extra edge. Creatine supports muscle strength, recovery, and even brain health, while taurine may enhance endurance, muscle contraction, and mitochondrial function. Together with sufficient protein and carbs, these nutrients can help optimize performance, strength, and overall metabolic health.
The misunderstood role of GLP-1s
You’ve probably heard of GLP-1 receptor agonists, medications that help regulate appetite and blood sugar. While they can be incredibly effective tools, Kausel stresses that they’re not a substitute for metabolic health fundamentals.
These medications work best when combined with healthy habits—resistance training, nutrient-dense eating, quality sleep, and mental engagement. Together, these factors enhance the medication’s effects and protect against muscle loss, one of the most common side effects of rapid weight loss.
Used thoughtfully, GLP-1 medications can complement a lifestyle built around strength and longevity, but they should never replace it. The real goal isn’t just losing fat; it’s maintaining muscle, energy, and vitality for the long term.
The takeaway
The future of women’s metabolic health isn’t about restriction, discipline, or chasing smaller. It’s about building—muscle, strength, confidence, and metabolic flexibility.
When you train like someone who wants to age powerfully, fuel like someone who respects her physiology, and recover like someone who intends to stay strong for decades, your internal landscape shifts. And every rep, every meal, every night of sleep moves you closer to the strongest version of yourself.