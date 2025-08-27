Skip to Content
Want To Stay Strong After Menopause? Science Says Lift Heavier

August 27, 2025
Assistant Health Editor
Woman lifting heavy weights
August 27, 2025

Many women assume that losing muscle and strength is inevitable after menopause, but it doesn’t have to be. New research1 shows that resistance training with heavier weights can transform body composition, build strength, and boost overall performance in postmenopausal women.

If you’ve been hesitant to pick up heavier dumbbells, this study offers the science-backed motivation you need.

A look into the study

Over 27 weeks, researchers assigned 42 postmenopausal women to one of three resistance training protocols:

  • Single set–high load: 1 set of 8–12 reps per exercise
  • Single set–low load: 1 set of 25–30 reps per exercise
  • Multiple sets–high load: 3–6 sets of 8–12 reps per exercise

Participants’ body composition, strength, and physical performance were measured using DXA scans, sit-to-stand tests, and one-repetition maximum strength tests.

Heavy lifting for the win

  • All groups saw reductions in visceral fat and total fat mass.
  • Participants gained ~2 lbs of lean muscle on average.
  • Groups lifting heavier weights, whether one set or multiple sets, showed the greatest improvements in body recomposition, outperforming the low-load, high-rep group.
  • Even one set per exercise of heavier weights produced meaningful results, making this approach perfect for busy schedules.

Why heavier is better

Muscle growth requires adequate stimulus. While high-rep, low-weight training can offer some benefit, postmenopausal women respond best to challenging, heavier loads that push strength thresholds. Stick to 8–12 reps per set with proper form to maximize gains safely.

Practical tips for getting started

  • Prioritize compound exercises like squats, deadlifts, and presses.
  • Focus on progressive overload. Gradually increase the weight over time.
  • Incorporate rest days to allow recovery and growth.

The takeaway

Postmenopause doesn’t mean inevitable muscle loss or declining strength. By lifting heavier weights, even just one set per exercise, you can reduce fat, increase lean muscle, and improve mobility and functional performance. Stronger muscles mean a stronger, more independent, and empowered life at every age.

