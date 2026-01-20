I Take This Supplement When I Want My Sleep Score In The 90s
If you obsessively check your sleep score every morning, then you know the frustration of watching those numbers stall. One week, your sleep quality, sleep latency, and deep sleep are in the green, and the next, you're struggling to get just one metric right.
For weeks, my Oura Ring reported the same abysmal sleep score: a 77. While this number doesn't seem that low, it's far below my typical average in the high 80s or 90s.
The culprit? Life stressors. Nearby construction, a jam-packed schedule, and upcoming travel put my mind in overdrive. Oura Ring data just confirmed what I already felt: I was struggling to fall asleep, and it was tanking my sleep quality.
Eager to get my sleep score back on track, I decided it was finally time to try mindbodygreen's magnesium+ rest & recovery, which combines two forms of magnesium with tart cherry powder to promote full-body relaxation and better sleep.*
Here's what happened to my sleep score within one week of adding the supplement to my nighttime routine.
Why I chose magnesium+ rest & recovery
I'll be honest: I was hesitant about adding another supplement to my routine. In fact, I'd previously tried a few different sleep support formulas, but none of them managed to stay in my routine long-term. I'd take the capsules for a few nights before ultimately forgetting about them.
That's why mindbodygreen's newest sleep boosting supplement caught my attention. Rather than a capsule, it's a mixable powder that turns into the perfect sleepy girl mocktail. Mixing the drink is yet another signal to my body that it's officially time to wind down (kind of like blue-light-blocking glasses for your nervous system).
And while I've found comfort in the repetition of this nightly ritual, the formula itself also stands out from others that I've tried for a few reasons.
It combines two forms of magnesium for an extra boost of full-body relaxation.*
Every serving of mindbodygreen's magnesium+ rest & recovery has 230mg of magnesium bisglycinate and magnesium malate to help your body enter a relaxed state.* Here's how each form works:
- Magnesium bisglycinate is one of the most bioavailable forms of magnesium, meaning your body can actually absorb and use it effectively. It's known for helping to calm the central nervous system, transitioning the body into sleep mode1.*
- Magnesium malate is also relatively easy to digest and tends to stay in the body2 longer than other forms of magnesium. This form is known to help relax muscle tension and support muscle recovery.*
There's a boost of tart cherry powder to boost sleep, reduce soreness, & increase strength.*
The berry-flavored drink also has 480 milligrams of CherryPURE®, a tart cherry powder derived from Montmorency cherries. This clinically-studied dose of CherryPURE®, which naturally contains some melatonin, can help improve sleep time and efficiency3.*
And while most of us know the benefits of tart cherry for a deeper snooze, it's impact on muscle fatigue is even more impressive. Research shows it can help improve blood markers of exercise recovery, support endurance performance4, and promote strength5.*
My experience with magnesium+ rest & recovery
Of course, these benefits all sound incredible—but do you actually notice an impact? I started taking mindbodygreen's magnesium+ rest & recovery before bed and tracked the difference in my sleep score for one week.
Within the first few days, my desire to droomscroll in bed started to disappear; I was ready to collapse into my mattress the second I hit the mattress. What's more, I noticed the overwhelming mental chatter from weeks prior was dissipating (even if the circumstances causing me to overthink were still in place).
By the end of the week, my average sleep score had gone from 77 to 87. Since then, I've seen my score consistently float around the high 80s—and even breaking into the 90s a few times.
Why magnesium+ stands out from other magnesium supplements
There's a few reasons I'd recommend mindbodygreen's magnesium+ rest & recovery to others:
The synergistic formula
Most magnesium supplements give you one form of magnesium and call it a day. This formula combines two complementary forms that work together—one for nervous system calm, one for muscle recovery. That dual action addresses more of the factors that impact sleep quality.*
Tart cherry as the missing piece
Adding tart cherry to the mix was genius. It supports your body's own melatonin production naturally, while also boosting muscle recovery and endurance to make the most of my workouts.*
Gentle and cost-effective
Both forms of magnesium in this formula are gentle on the stomach, which matters if you're taking it nightly. And when you look at the cost per serving compared to the quality of ingredients, it's actually really reasonable—especially if you opt for the 3-month supply.
Enjoyable to sip
As someone who is extremely picky about natural flavors and sweeteners, I was pleasantly surprised by the berry flavor. It has just the right amount of sweetness, and the berry flavor isn't too strong, making it perfect for a pre-sleep sip. What's more, it wasn't chalky or clumpy, like some powders that I've tried.
Data that shows a difference
Most importantly, I feel confident that taking this supplement actually makes a difference in my sleep quality. Not only does my body feel well-rested (proof of a quality snooze!) but the data supports my hypothesis.*
The takeaway
If you're someone who tracks your sleep metrics and feels frustrated that your scores don't reflect your efforts, mbg's magnesium+ rest & recovery powder is worth trying. After four weeks of consistently taking the powder, I finally hit my goal of consistently scoring in the high 80s on my sleep tracker. But more than the numbers, I feel the difference: a boost in sleep quality and recovery without the morning grogginess.*