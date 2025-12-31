Is Your VO2 Max Low? Here Are 3 Signs It Could Be, From An Expert
People love to measure their health metrics—and by people, I mean myself (and plenty of other well-being enthusiasts). Alongside step counts, HRV, and sleep scores, there's a different metric gaining traction: VO2 max.
You can test your VO2 max at home or in an athletic center, wellness hub, etc., but there are also physical signs that can clue you in.
To come, a few symptoms that are commonly associated with low VO2, as discussed on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast.
Fatigue, low energy, & insomnia are signs of low VO2 max
As a performance coach and exercise scientist, Andy Galpin, Ph.D., has firsthand experience with how low VO2 max manifests.
On the podcast, Galpin explains that many people come to his practice with low energy, fatigue, and insomnia, expecting to be diagnosed with a nutrient deficiency or gut health problem.
However, most of the time, the diagnosis is simple: their VO2 max is low, which means their physical fitness has a great opportunity to improve.
When this happens, Galpin suggests focusing on exercise and pushing oneself aerobically. “And then their VO2 max goes up, and they're like, ‘I can't believe it… all these problems in my physical health have gone away or significantly been reduced,’” he says about his clients’ reactions.
The surprise comes from a lack of understanding about VO2 max—which is fair, given that this metric has previously been reserved for professional athletes and the fitness-obsessed. But as Galpin says, VO2 max is connected to how you feel every single day, from how tired you get after you exercise to how much energy you have to do everyday tasks.
Other worthwhile reasons to opt for cardio
Upping your cardio isn’t going to build huge muscles (that’s what weightlifting is for, after all). However, there are plenty of benefits that make it worthwhile to push yourself aerobically. Below, a few to consider.
Enhanced memory
First, let’s talk about the brain health benefits—because there are plenty. Research shows that aerobic exercise boosts blood flow to two regions of the brain that support memory function. Additional research supports the idea that cardio exercise increases cardiorespiratory fitness, supporting memory function and stress reduction.
Better sleep
Next, we have sleep—which we all could probably get more of. Luckily, several studies have shown that regular exercise promotes better sleep1. Simultaneously, getting high-quality sleep can enhance your fitness performance. This correlation has been observed for both aerobic exercise2 and strength training.
A longer life
Finally, we love longevity. Simply put, studies have shown that a VO2 max is a strong predictor of lifespan3. The higher your score, the longer you’re likely to live. Now if that’s not a worthwhile reason to care about your VO2 max and adding cardio to your routine, I don’t know what is.
How to boost your VO2 max
While measuring VO2 max will make tracking progress easier, whether through an in-office test or wearable devices like the Oura Ring, you can still improve your VO2 max without knowing the exact score.
Luckily, boosting VO2 max isn’t a complex equation. In fact, it’s quite simple: “Nothing is better at improving VO2 max than challenging VO2 max,” Galpin says. Your competition is your past fitness level, not anyone else’s.
Start by selecting a mode of cardio you love, and push yourself to improve in that area. For example, if you pick up swimming, you can push yourself through speed or distance, keeping tabs on your progress. The same goes for other forms of aerobic exercise, such as:
- Sprinting
- Jogging
- Rucking
- Cycling (indoors or outdoors)
- HIIT training
“It’s not the thing that matters,” he says about your choice of exercise, “it’s that you challenge yourself aerobically.”
If you’re new to this type of training, be sure to start slow. Otherwise, you’ll risk an injury, which will set you back even farther on your VO2 max journey.
The takeaway
According to Galpin, fatigue, low energy, and insomnia could be signs of a low VO2 max. While this isn’t an official diagnosis, it is an accessible place to start. All you have to do is pick up some form of aerobic exercise you enjoy and continue to push yourself. If you have the means to track your progress through official tests or wearable devices, great.
If not, just keep a list of your progress—your only competition is your past fitness level.
For more on VO2 max including why it matters for longevity, tune into the full podcast episode. You can watch the interview on YouTube or listen in on Apple Podcasts.