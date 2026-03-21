Follow These 5 Diet & Lifestyle Habits To Lower ApoB Levels
When it comes to heart health, most people are told to keep their cholesterol in check (especially LDL, often labeled “bad” cholesterol). But it’s not the only, or even the best measure always, to evaluate heart disease risk. That’s where ApoB comes in.
AoB is also a blood biomarker (that currently isn’t, but should be included in a standard lipid panel). And it’s becoming increasingly recognized as one of the most informative indicators of cardiovascular risk1.
Here’s what you need to know about ApoB and the everyday habits that help improve your levels.
What is ApoB?
ApoB is a protein2 found on all potentially plaque-forming particles. That means that all particles that can contribute to plaque buildup in the arteries are going to be “tagged” with ApoB, including LDL cholesterol, very low-density lipoproteins (VLDL), intermediate-density lipoproteins (IDL), and chylomicrons.
Measuring ApoB gives you a direct estimate of how many of these potentially harmful particles are circulating in your blood.
Elevated ApoB levels may also suggest that your body isn’t efficiently clearing cholesterol from the bloodstream. When that clearance slows down, more particles stick around and can become lodged in artery walls, which leads to plaque build up, narrowing of the arteries, and a higher risk for heart disease and blood clots3.
While “optimal” levels can vary depending on sex and individual risk, some cardiology guidelines recommend keeping levels below 80 mg/dL, and in some higher-risk cases, closer to 65 mg/dL.
5 natural ways to lower ApoB levels
Because ApoB-tagged particles are closely tied to how your body processes and clears fats, everyday habits like nutrition and movement play a role in improving your levels.
Eat more soluble fiber
Soluble fiber4 is a type of fiber that forms a gel-like substance in the gut. This “gel” helps clear cholesterol from the body by trapping it in the gut (and preventing it from being absorbed into the bloodstream). In turn, this also reduces the number of ApoB particles5 in the blood stream.
Soluble fiber also binds to bile acids in the intestine. Bile acids are a compound that’s released into the gut to help digest fat. The thing is, cholesterol is used to make bile acids. So when soluble fiber binds to bile acids in the gut, it once again traps (and then will eliminate) a cholesterol-containing compound from the body.
So how much fiber do you need? It’s recommended to eat between 25 and 38 grams of fiber a day (2-10 of those grams should be from soluble fiber sources like these).
RELATED READ: The Best Soluble, Prebiotic Supplements
Prioritize unsaturated fats
Not all fats affect your cholesterol the same way. Diets that are high in saturated fat6 have been linked to higher ApoB levels. Swapping saturated fats (like those in fatty cuts of meat and butter) for unsaturated fats can help improve lipid profiles, including ApoB levels.
Focus on:
- Omega-3 fatty acids (found in fatty fish like salmon, sardines, and mackerel) can help reduce triglycerides7 and support overall cardiovascular health.
- Monounsaturated fats (like olive oil8, avocado oil9, nuts, and seeds) are associated with lower LDL and improved metabolic health.
These fats not only lower “bad” markers, they can also help improve how your body processes and clears lipids.
And this doesn’t mean you have to avoid all saturated fats. High-quality animal products can still be a part of a heart healthy routine. And some people’s cholesterol levels are more sensitive to saturated fat than others.
Engage in cardiovascular activity daily
Regular movement is one of the most effective (and underrated) ways to improve lipid metabolism.
Cardio exercise (like brisk walking, cycling, swimming, or jogging) can help:
- Increase the body’s ability to clear lipoproteins from the bloodstream
- Improve insulin sensitivity
- Reduce triglyceride levels
When practiced consistently, this type of movement done consistently, can help shift your ApoB levels in the right direction.
Increase diet diversity
A more diverse diet has been linked to better heart health, in part because it delivers a wider range of beneficial compounds that support lipid metabolism and help reduce inflammation.
Many plant foods contain polyphenols10 and plant sterols, which may help limit cholesterol absorption and support healthier blood vessels. There’s also growing evidence that dietary diversity helps cultivate a more robust gut microbiome, an important (and often overlooked) player in how your body processes fats and regulates ApoB levels.
What does this diversity look like? Eating a variety of fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and spices. A good goal is to have at least 30 different plants on your plate or in your mug (as teas and coffee also count).
Maintain a healthy body composition
Body composition (the balance between fat mass and lean muscle) is a key component of cardiometabolic health.
Excess body fat, especially visceral fat around the abdomen, is linked to higher ApoB levels and impaired lipid metabolism. On the flip side, having more lean muscle mass can support better insulin sensitivity and lipid clearance.
This is where resistance (strength) training comes in. Pairing strength training with adequate protein intake can help preserve (and build) muscle, while promoting fat loss.
What happens when lifestyle isn’t enough?
While diet and lifestyle changes can significantly improve ApoB levels, they’re not always enough on their own—especially for those with a genetic predisposition to high cholesterol.
In these cases, healthcare providers may recommend medications to help reduce the number of circulating ApoB particles. Here’s an example of how the medication Ezetimibe can work with lifestyle to truly optimize ApoB levels.
The takeaway
ApoB offers a clearer picture of heart disease risk than cholesterol alone. And with the right diet and lifestyle habits, it’s a number you can actively improve.
10 Sources
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34773457/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31642874/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34677405/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9925120/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34836152/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31434580/
- https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/article-abstract/612116
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26136585/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/1414966/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33010229/