Follow This Guide To Get 30+ Grams Of Fiber Daily
Fiber is on everyone’s radar these days, which is music to my ears as a dietitian. This critical carbohydrate supports digestive regularity, blood sugar balance, healthy cholesterol levels, and satiety after meals.*
Despite all the attention, most people still fall short. In fact, about 95% of Americans don’t meet the recommended daily fiber intake of 25-38 grams a day. And those numbers can feel daunting, especially since most of us only get about 16 grams daily.
But don’t fret! Hitting a midrange of that (about 30 grams a day) is feasible with the right game plan.
“For fiber, a balanced portion of a starch paired with a realistic portion of plants (think produce like veggies or fruits) will help you towards a rough benchmark of 30 grams of fiber a day,” Lauren Huber, M.S., R.D. previously told mindbodygreen “That could be 1/3 to 1/2 cup oatmeal, 1/2 cup quinoa or brown rice, 1 cup potatoes, 1-2 cups veggies at lunch or dinner, 1/2-1 cup fruit (like berries) at breakfast, for example.”
What does this look like in practice? Below, we break down exactly what ~30 grams of fiber can look like using a simple, flexible cheat sheet you can mix and match to make it work for you.
Day 1
- ½ cup dry rolled oats: 4 grams
- 2 tablespoons chia seeds: ~8-10 grams
- 1 large apple: 5 grams
- ½ cup chickpeas: 6 grams
- ½ avocado: ~5-7 grams
- 1 cup Brussels sprouts: 3 grams
Total fiber: 31-35 grams
Day 2
- ½ sweet potato (roasted skin on): 2 grams
- ½ cup black beans: 7 grams
- 1 cup broccoli: 5 grams
- 1 cup raspberries: 8 grams
- 2 tablespoons ground flaxseed: 4 grams
- 1 slice whole-grain bread: 2 grams
- 1 cup leafy greens: 1-2 grams
Total fiber: 30 grams
Day 3
- ½ cup farro or barley: 5-6 grams
- ½ cup cooked lentils: 8 grams
- ¼ cup almonds: 4 grams
- 1 pear: 6 grams
- 1 cup sautéed kale: 3 grams
- 1 cup roasted cauliflower: 3 grams
Total fiber: 30 grams
Looking for added support?
Hitting 30 grams of fiber a day doesn’t have to mean overhauling your entire diet overnight. Even adding one high-fiber food per meal can move you meaningfully closer to your goal.*
That said, there are days when getting 30 grams of fiber feels like the impossible benefits you’re looking for that only a specific type of fiber can help with, and that’s where fiber supplements come in.
For example, if you’re looking for a gentle, prebiotic fiber to help with digestion, then mindbodygreen’s debloat+ with GLP-1 support is for you.
It delivers an impressive fiber boost (9 grams per serving!!). Studies show that consuming this specific type of soluble, prebiotic fiber (Fibersol®-2) nourishes the gut microbiome1, reduces gas and bloating, and improves bowel movements.* A study even shows it delays hunger by promoting the body’s GLP-1 production2 when consumed with a meal*
This fiber powder also includes two clinically studied probiotic strains that further support overall gut health and bloating3.*
Together, this combination helps you feel lighter, more comfortable after meals, and better supported as you work toward your daily fiber target.*
Editor’s note: I never get enough fiber when I’m traveling on vacation or staying with friends and family. For trips of any length, I always pack a fiber supplement because it helps settle my stomach and keeps me regular.*
The takeaway
The first step to increasing your fiber intake is always looking at where small, realistic adjustments can be made within your diet. Becoming more aware of which foods are fiber-rich, and intentionally weaving them into meals and snacks, can make hitting your daily target feel far more achievable.
Fiber supplements are intended to work alongside a fiber-rich diet to help cover your bases on days things don’t go according to plan, and to provide fiber types (like Fibersol®-2) that support very specific areas of health (i.e. appetite regulation and bloat support) that you can’t necessarily get through food alone.