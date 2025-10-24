I Upped My Fiber Intake for 7 Days — My Energy (& Digestion) Have Never Been Better
I’ll be honest: I’m not a big “tracker” when it comes to food. I don’t count calories, I don’t weigh my food, and I’m not chasing macros—other than keeping a loose eye on protein (because, muscles, duh).
I just assumed everything else, like fiber, was taking care of itself. After all, I eat veggies! I snack on fruit! I’m fine… right? Well, not exactly.
Out of curiosity, I decided to track my fiber intake for one random day. The verdict: about 20 grams—not quite hitting the recommended 25+ grams for women (and that’s just for general health).
That number gave me pause. Fiber is one of those unsung heroes in nutrition, supporting digestion, blood sugar, hormones, heart health, and longevity. So the little scientist in me decided it was time for (yet another) experiment.
Welcome to 7 days of eating 35+ grams of fiber every day.
Day 1: Reality check
Since I kicked this off on a Sunday (aka grocery day), I went in with a plan. I stocked up on beans and lentils, swapped my usual almond flour crackers for nut and seed crackers, and filled my cart with high-fiber staples like sugar snap peas, sweet potatoes, chia seeds, raspberries, and avocado.
I also used AI to calculate my fiber intake for a baseline day. Here’s what my usual meals looked like:
- Breakfast: Greek yogurt with granola, chia seeds, and blueberries
- Lunch: Ground beef, rice, and veggies
- Snack: Apple with peanut butter
- Dinner: Chicken breast, roasted cauliflower, butternut squash, and a square of dark chocolate for dessert
Total fiber for the day: ~20 grams. Respectable, but not exactly gut microbiome gold.
Day 2: Getting strategic
I went into the week with a mission. I spent a little time meal prepping a few high-fiber staples: chia pudding for quick breakfasts, roasted chickpeas for a crunchy snack, and a big batch of lentil soup that made weekday lunches a no-brainer.
My post-workout shake got an upgrade, too. I added mindbodygreen's debloat+ with GLP-1 support, which tacked on an extra 9 grams of fiber (roughly 30% of the daily recommended intake!) and a 7 billion CFU probiotic blend to feed my gut bacteria.
By the end of the day, I clocked in at around 32 grams of fiber and felt surprisingly full and satisfied. I also realized that eating for fiber didn’t have to mean choking down endless salads; it could actually be delicious, satisfying, and energizing.
Days 3–6: Settling into the fiber flow
Once I found my groove, it got a lot easier. Fiber-rich meals started to become second nature, like adding beans to salads, tossing flax into smoothies, or choosing fruit with the skin on.
By midweek, I noticed three big changes:
I stayed full longer
Normally, I eat breakfast around 7 a.m. and by 10 a.m., I’m ready for a snack. But with more fiber in my meals, I was comfortably full until lunch. Fiber slows digestion, which keeps you satiated and prevents those mid-morning energy dips.
My 3 p.m. slump disappeared
That mid-afternoon crash (the one that usually sends me reaching for coffee or chocolate) was suddenly… gone. Fiber helps stabilize blood sugar, which keeps your energy and focus steady. And speaking of chocolate…
My sweet tooth quieted down
When your blood sugar is on a roller coaster, your brain craves quick fuel (aka sugar). But when your meals are rich in fiber, those cravings calm down. By the end of the week, I wasn’t automatically reaching for something sweet after dinner—a major win for me.
Bonus benefit: Let’s just say everything was moving right along. Regularity improved dramatically, and while that might sound like too much information, it’s a good sign that your digestive system is happy and healthy.
Day 7: The fiber glow
By the end of the week, my meals felt more intentional, and my energy, digestion, and mood all felt more balanced.
What surprised me most, though, was how easy it became. I went into this experiment thinking I’d be meticulously tracking and overthinking every bite, but once I learned a few simple swaps, eating 30+ grams of fiber a day felt totally doable, even effortless.
That’s actually why I’ve always been hesitant to track my food. I’ve never wanted eating to feel restrictive or transactional. I eat for nourishment, enjoyment, and connection. Tracking, to me, always felt like it came from a place of limitation or control.
But this experiment was the opposite. It came from a place of abundance. It wasn’t about cutting things out; it was about adding more in. More color, more texture, more nutrients, more fiber.
And that’s what I loved most about this experiment: it reminded me that healthy eating doesn’t have to mean restriction. Sometimes, it just means eating more of what your body’s been asking for all along.
What my high-fiber day looked like (35 grams+)
Here’s a sample meal plan from one of my favorite days, hitting about 35+ grams of fiber without feeling like a rabbit.
Breakfast:
- Chia pudding made with almond milk, mindbodygreen chocolate beauty & gut collagen+, and 3 tablespoons of chia seeds (~10g fiber)
- Topped with raspberries and a sprinkle of hemp seeds (~4g fiber)
Lunch:
- Beef and lentil chili with 1/2 cup lentils, carrots, spinach, and tomatoes (~12g fiber)
- Sourdough toast with mashed avocado (~4g fiber)
Snack:
- Snack plate with sugar snap peas, a jerky stick, and a few nut & seed crackers with hummus (~9g fiber)
Dinner:
- Salmon with roasted sweet potato (with skin!) and broccoli (~10g fiber)
Total: A whopping ~45-50 grams of fiber
Not bad for a day of eating that still felt satisfying, balanced, and totally normal.
The takeaway
Fiber isn’t just about digestion; it’s a powerhouse nutrient that supports everything from blood sugar balance to gut health, hormone regulation, and longevity. Most people aren’t getting enough, and I was clearly one of them.
After a week of hitting 30+ grams daily, I felt:
- More satiated (no more mid-morning hanger)
- More energized (no 3 p.m. crash!)
- More balanced (fewer sugar cravings)
- And, yes, more regular
And honestly, my meals got more colorful, flavorful, and fun in the process.
So if you’re looking for one small, high-impact change that touches nearly every area of your health—start with fiber.