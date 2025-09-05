Guar Fiber Can Help Your Sleep, Mood & Memory, Study Shows
Fiber is best known for keeping your digestion on track, but it does a lot more—your gut health influences nearly every system in your body. Research increasingly shows a strong connection between the gut and the brain, meaning that nourishing your gut with the right nutrients—like fiber—can even support your memory, mood, and sleep.
Building on this, researchers recently studied partially hydrolyzed guar fiber, a prebiotic fiber, to see how it might boost both memory and sleep.
Here’s what they found.
About the study
For this study, researchers investigated whether taking 5 grams of guar fiber a day improved sleep, mood, and memory compared to a placebo.
Now, guar fiber is a fiber derived from guar beans, and it’s most commonly found as a supplement. It’s considered a prebiotic fiber because the good bacteria in the gut microbiome are able to feed on it and flourish.
Previous studies show that it does increase the number of good bacteria in the gut and decrease the potentially harmful bacteria strains. Plus, it even improves stool consistency.*
But this is the first study to investigate this fiber’s potential impact on sleep and cognition. So for 12 weeks, 59 participants were randomly assigned to take 5 grams of guar fiber daily or a placebo.
Cognitive tests, sleep questionnaires, and mood evaluations were performed at the start of the study, eight weeks, and 12 weeks to evaluate changes. All study participants were over 60 years of age, a time when memory and sleep struggles become more prevalent.
Guar fiber improved sleep & memory
At the end of the study, those taking the guar fiber daily experienced several positive changes.
- Memory: Visual memory scores improved. This skill is essential for daily tasks like recalling images, navigating environments, or remembering instructions.*
- Sleep: Participants reported feeling less sleepy upon waking and had better sleep initiation and maintenance, reflecting improved mental clarity and reduced stress.*
- Mood and vitality: Vigor and energy levels increased, while confusion and bewilderment decreased significantly compared to the start of the study.*
Researchers believe these benefits stem from PHGG’s ability to alter gut bacteria and boost short-chain fatty acids, which are beneficial compounds that strengthen the intestinal barrier, and influence key neurotransmitters, which are crucial for memory, mood, and sleep.*
How to get more guar fiber
If you want to add guar fiber to your diet, finding a high-quality supplement is the best route.
mindbodygreen’s organic fiber+ with prebiotic support is a convenient option, providing 6 grams of fiber per serving (primarily consisting of the same partially hydrolyzed guar fiber from this study), along with additional fiber from green kiwifruit and mushrooms.
This supplement is also a great way to boost your overall fiber intake. Everyone should aim to get between 25-38 grams of fiber daily, but most Americans are only eating about 16 grams. So there’s a lot of room for improvement, and adding this supplement to your routine can make a big difference
The takeaway
If you’re struggling to sleep or regularly forgetting what’s on your to-do list, then it’s time to look at your fiber intake—more specifically, your guar fiber intake. By supporting gut health, this simple dietary fiber offers an easy way to nurture your brain and body.*