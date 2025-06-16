Advertisement
6 Ways Dietary Fiber Fuels Beneficial Bacteria & Keeps Us Regular
At this point, it's common knowledge that a healthy gut supports smooth digestion. But the benefits of nourishing your gut go far beyond regularity. From immune function to mental well-being, natural detoxification pathways, and even skin health, maintaining a diverse and abundant microbiome of "good" bacteria goes beyond digestion to support whole-body health.
But with all the buzz surrounding gut health, it can be hard to tell a trend from an evidence-based practice. Many consider probiotics and fermented foods to be the pinnacle of GI health, but those of us who have struggled with digestive issues, mood, and a suboptimal immune response know firsthand that promoting a healthy gut takes more effort and intention than drinking a daily kombucha.
That's where fiber comes into play. The underrated carb may not spend much time in the spotlight, but it's a regular figure in gut health research. Here are six science-backed benefits to know about.
6 ways fiber promotes gut health:
By supporting a diverse and abundant microbiome
Like a luxury car, the colonies of microbes in your gut need plenty of premium-grade "fuel" (i.e., prebiotic fibers) to help them grow and thrive.
Promotes SCFA production
Certain fibers (such as key prebiotic sources) promote gut health and resilience by increasing short-chain fatty acid (SCFA) production1 (unique bioactive gut metabolites and a form of postbiotics). Generated from fiber fermentation, SCFAs provide an energy source for gut and colon cells, modulate intestinal pH and immune response2, and help maintain gut-lining integrity.
Bolsters gut barrier function
One type of SCFA, called butyrate, is especially effective in sustaining the integrity and resilience of the gut lining, which covers significant surface area inside our bodies and is the next line of defense after our skin.
According to a 2018 Advances in Nutrition review, butyrate helps support intestinal barrier function and mucosal immunity (more on that in a bit).
Consuming guar bean fiber, the leading organic fiber featured in mindbodygreen's organic fiber+ with prebiotic support formula, has been shown to support butyrate-producing bacteria—which, in turn, can help strengthen the integrity and resilience of the gut lining.*
Aids digestion & gut motility
Insoluble fiber creates the "bulk" of stool. It passes through the digestive tract undigested, which promotes gut motility3—i.e., the movement of food through the digestive system and out of the body. On the other hand, soluble fiber dissolves easily in water and retains it, helping control and slow the digestive process (such as the absorption of certain nutrients).
Consuming enough of both types of fiber is absolutely essential to maintain a healthy digestive system and keep things "moving along."
Supports healthy bowel movements
Speaking of evacuations… In addition to promoting gut motility, fiber also promotes healthy stool formation by regulating intestinal microbiota4. In one study published by the Saudi Journal of Gastroenterology, guar bean fiber was found to help increase the frequency and quality of bowel movements and reduce colonic transit time.*
In another study from Nutrition Research, green kiwifruit (another premium plant fiber in mbg's organic fiber+ with prebiotic support was found to significantly increase daily bowel movements5.* Whether you're upping your daily fiber intake with fiber-rich plant foods or a quality supplement (both are useful and synergistic strategies), it's clear that getting sufficient fiber promotes regularity.*
Promotes gut immunity
According to a 2021 Nutrients review, 70% to 80% of immune cells6 reside in the GI tract. That's right, the majority of your immune system is located in your gut! Intestinal microbiota (those good bugs), the gut epithelial lining (a physical barrier), and the local mucosal immune system all work together throughout the day to bolster the body's immune response.
All dietary fiber (but especially prebiotics) and probiotics are integral in promoting gut-immune health by helping maintain gut lining function and integrity, promoting SCFA production, and supporting gut microbiome abundance and diversity.
The takeaway
Increasing your dietary fiber intake is one of the best things you can do to promote overall gut health, immune response, and regularity.
In addition to packing your plate full of fiber-rich foods, a high-quality daily fiber supplement like mbg's organic fiber+ with prebiotic support is an easy way to help ensure that you are getting enough fiber every day.*
6 Sources
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8153313/
- https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11906-020-01125-2
- https://www.jandonline.org/article/S2212-2672(16)31187-X/fulltext
- https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/11/9/2170
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0271531715000718?via%3Dihub
- https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/13/3/886