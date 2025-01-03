This recipe requires three ingredients: purple potato, ghee, and grass-fed Greek yogurt. Poke a hole in it and bake the potato at 400ºF for about an hour. Once cooled, slice it open and scrape the contents into a bowl (do this while potato is still hot!). Add 1 tablespoon of ghee and mash it together. Top with 2 tablespoons of plain grass-fed Greek yogurt and enjoy it with any grass-fed meat or pasture-raised chicken and greens.