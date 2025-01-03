Skip to Content
Functional Food

5 Genius Ways To Make A Meal Out Of A Sweet Potato

Leah Silberman, M.S., R.D.
Author:
Leah Silberman, M.S., R.D.
January 03, 2025
Leah Silberman, M.S., R.D.
Registered Dietitian
By Leah Silberman, M.S., R.D.
Registered Dietitian
Leah Silberman is a registered dietitian nutritionist (RDN), founder of Tovita Nutrition, and RD at Wellhaus.
The Weird Health Benefit To Eating Leftover Sweet Potatoes, From A Cardiologist
Image by PIXEL STORIES / Stocksy
January 03, 2025

We are always looking for foods that support immune strength, nourish our bodies, and don't spike our blood sugar. If you're craving starchy food, look to the sweet potato. It's a carbohydrate, yes, but it's naturally loaded with vitamins A, B, and C; copper; potassium; and fiber.

I like switching up my sweet potato varieties because they each have slightly different tastes and nutrient profiles. The purple potatoes are higher in antioxidants and vitamin C1, while sweet potatoes are high in beta-carotene2

Here, five easy and unexpected ways to use sweet potatoes to round out any meal:

Purple Sweet Potato Baked

Slice a purple sweet potato in half lengthwise and bake it at 350ºF for 40 minutes. When it comes out, drizzle it with nut butter for healthy fat, applesauce, and pomegranate seeds to add additional fiber and a sweet crunch. 

Sweet Potato "Chips"

Slice a sweet potato into horizontal "discs" about a half an inch thick. Coat with olive oil, add thyme and rosemary, and lightly sprinkle with salt. Roast for about 40 minutes (or until you reach your desired crispness). Serve them with a homemade sour cream and onion dip made from grass-fed Greek yogurt, sautéed onions, and spinach, with a pinch of sea salt and onion powder.

Cinnamon Japanese "Satsumaimo" Potatoes

These potatoes have a reddish skin with a white inside that's naturally super sweet. Dice them into "chunks," coat with coconut oil, and sprinkle with cinnamon. Roast them at 400ºF for about 40 minutes. They're healthy enough to be dinner when paired with a simple white fish or a flavorful chicken—and they'll satisfy all your sweet cravings.

Loaded Baked Sweet Potato

Bake a sweet potato at 400ºF for 40 minutes. While the potato is baking, dice half an onion and sauté on a skillet with EVOO, until onions are slightly caramelized. Add in a quarter of a cup of black beans and mix it all together. When the sweet potato is baked, slice it in half lengthwise and "stuff" with black bean and onion mix. Finish with a dollop of grass-fed Greek yogurt and sprinkle of paprika and sea salt.

Mashed Purple Sweet Potato

This recipe requires three ingredients: purple potato, ghee, and grass-fed Greek yogurt. Poke a hole in it and bake the potato at 400ºF for about an hour. Once cooled, slice it open and scrape the contents into a bowl (do this while potato is still hot!). Add 1 tablespoon of ghee and mash it together. Top with 2 tablespoons of plain grass-fed Greek yogurt and enjoy it with any grass-fed meat or pasture-raised chicken and greens.

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

More On This Topic

This May Be The Superfood Your Diet Needs, According To Nutritionists
Functional Food

This May Be The Superfood Your Diet Needs, According To Nutritionists

Abby Moore

If You Put Cinnamon On Everything, Make Sure You're Using This Variety
Functional Food

If You Put Cinnamon On Everything, Make Sure You're Using This Variety

Abby Moore

These Foods Have An Antioxidant That Decreases Alzheimer's Disease Risk
Functional Food

These Foods Have An Antioxidant That Decreases Alzheimer's Disease Risk

Abby Moore

7 Of The Best Canned Foods To Enjoy Right Now (And Always)
Functional Food

7 Of The Best Canned Foods To Enjoy Right Now (And Always)

Abby Moore

Nutritional Yeast Is More Versatile Than You Think—Here Are 17 Recipe Ideas To Try
Recipes

Nutritional Yeast Is More Versatile Than You Think—Here Are 17 Recipe Ideas To Try

Eliza Sullivan

Tingly Hands & Feet? A Clinical Dietitian Says You May Be Lacking This Nutrient
Functional Food

Tingly Hands & Feet? A Clinical Dietitian Says You May Be Lacking This Nutrient

Abby Moore

12 Keto Muffin Recipes To Try For A Low-Carb, Healthy Breakfast
Recipes

12 Keto Muffin Recipes To Try For A Low-Carb, Healthy Breakfast

Abby Moore

Why Canned Fish Deserves a Spot in Your Pantry (& How To Make It Delicious), Per Nutritionists
Functional Food

Why Canned Fish Deserves a Spot in Your Pantry (& How To Make It Delicious), Per Nutritionists

Abby Moore

A Simple Green Smoothie Recipe For Energy & Blood Sugar Balance
Functional Food

A Simple Green Smoothie Recipe For Energy & Blood Sugar Balance

Kristine Thomason

