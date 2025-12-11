2026 Isn't About High-Protein Or High-Fiber — It’s Both
Do you want a side of chicken with that chicken? Have you tried adding cottage cheese to, well, everything? That’s the energy we’ve been bringing to our plates lately (especially since high-protein diets are the most followed dietary pattern in the U.S). And while we’re definitely on team-protein at mindbodygreen, we feel that fiber should have received the same amount of PR a long time ago.
You see, the protein obsession created a blind spot. While Americans tracked every gram of protein, 95% quietly fell short on fiber, and it's catching up with them. Fiber impacts everything from appetite regulation1 and blood sugar2 to gut health and chronic disease risk. While the fiber-maxxing trend of this year brought some much-deserved attention to the matter, awareness isn’t the same as strategy.
This next fiber phase will shift towards a more targeted, nuanced, and personalized approach. It’s about the right kinds of fiber in the right amounts, built into the context of a real and sustainable (high-protein) diet.
Meet the experts
Ella Davar, M.S., RDN
Davar is a longevity dietitian and the founder of the Gut-Brain Method™. She specializes in helping people rebalance their gut microbiome, boost metabolism, improve nutrient absorption.
Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN
Feller is the founder and lead dietitian at Maya Feller Nutrition, a practice that species in medical nutrition therapy and coaching for hormone, cardiometabolic health, mood disorders, and more.
Lauren Huber, M.S., R.D.
Also known as the Sorority Nutritionist, Hubert has helped thousands of women transform their body composition years by simplifying their diet without sacrificing enjoyment.
Why fiber is essential for high-protein eating
“We are working hard on educating people that it's not just protein that's going to keep you strong and young. It’s also fiber,” says Ella Davar, M.S., RDN. Protein provides the amino acids your muscles need for repair, growth, and maintaining a healthy metabolic rate, but fiber brings a unique set of benefits that protein alone cannot replicate.
Fiber is a nondigestible carbohydrate that keeps digestion moving. It adds bulk to stool, regulates gut transit time, and creates an easy-to-pass consistency. Without enough fiber, food can linger in the intestines, harden, and become more difficult to pass, a common side effect of high-protein, low-fiber eating patterns.
Fiber also supports satiety and helps stabilize blood sugar, and feeds the gut microbes that can help inflammation, immunity, and cardiometabolic health. In turn, folks who follow a high-fiber diet3 have a lower risk of colorectal cancer, coronary heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes.
“A very high-protein dietary pattern without enough fiber is risky. Over the long term, it can work against whole-body and metabolic health,” says Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN.
“Carbohydrates are the only macronutrient that naturally contains fiber (protein and fat don’t) so if you want better digestion, better fullness, better blood sugar control, and a more sustainable calorie deficit... you need the right carbs,” says Lauren Huber, M.S., R.D. “Without enough fiber, it becomes much harder to feel satisfied, fuel well, and stick to the habits required for lowering body fat over time.”
Fiber quality matters
According to Hubert, many people are getting fiber from the wrong sources. “I don’t want your fiber intake coming from processed diet products like cookies or foods that brag about being “high-fiber” on the label despite being filled with a million-and-one ingredients, “ she says.
Feller points out that jumping from a low-fiber baseline to extreme fiber intake often causes bloating and digestive distress. “People go from, say 10 to 15 grams per day to 40 or more overnight, you're going to get all the digestive distress. It's just too much for your body,” she says.
The key is focusing on building a strong fiber foundation through whole foods. Yes, there is still a time and place to enjoy a prebiotic soda (but it should not be your fiber base), and we’ll get more into fiber supplements later on.
“To truly meet your fiber needs, you need a mix of starches, fruits, beans, legumes, and other whole food carbohydrate sources,” says Hubert. “When you diversify where your fiber comes from, you stay fuller, feel better, and fuel your body in a way that actually supports fat loss.”
We know about grams of protein — it’s time to bring that awareness to fiber
The thing is, getting enough fiber requires some nutrition education in understanding the fiber contribution of certain foods. This was something the fiber-maxxing movement didn’t emphasize beyond looking at the dietary fiber line of the Nutrition Facts panel for packed foods.
Just as we learned to visualize ~30 grams of protein per meal, we can do the same with fiber.
“For fiber, a balanced portion of a starch paired with a realistic portion of plants (think produce like veggies or fruits) will easily help you towards a rough benchmark of 30 grams of fiber a day,” says Hubert. “That could be 1/3 to 1/2 cup oatmeal, 1/2 cup quinoa or brown rice, 1 cup potatoes, 1-2 cups veggies at lunch or dinner, 1/2-1 cup fruit (like berries) at breakfast for example.”
Feller echoes this awareness and encourages people to get to know portion sizes and fiber counts of foods you typically eat. Neither is necessarily intuitive.
For example, many nuts and seeds are fiber-rich, but a typical one-ounce serving can vary:
- 2 tablespoons chia seeds: 8 grams of fiber
- 23 almonds: 3.5 grams of fiber
- 49 kernels of pistachios: 3 grams of fiber
Vegetables vary, too. The vegetables with the most fiber are the ones that require more chewing, according to Davar.
“Celery has more fiber than zucchini, for example. And artichokes or asparagus have more fiber than a cucumber because they have those rough, fibrous edges,” she notes.
- 1 medium artichoke: 7 grams of fiber
- 1 cup broccoli: 5 grams of fiber
- 1 cup Brussels sprouts: 4 grams of fiber
- 1 cup asparagus: 3 grams of fiber
But you won’t hit your fiber goals through vegetables alone, emphasizes Hubert. That’s why layering in starches is also important.
- ½ cup cooked lentils: 8 grams of fiber (and 9 grams of protein!)
- ½ cup cooked black beans: 8 grams of fiber (and 8 grams of protein)
- ½ cup cooked sweet potato: 3 grams of fiber
Lastly, let’s not forget about fruits.
- ½ medium avocado: 5-7 grams of fiber
- 1 cup raspberries or blackberries: 8 grams of fiber
- 1 pear: 5 grams of fiber
You don’t have to be rigid or track every gram of fiber. Rather, “it’s more about general awareness, creating a routine, and finding a way to stick with it that doesn’t make you feel bad,” says Feller.
Expert-backed tips for eating fiber without the bloat
One of the biggest physical (and mental setbacks) Davar hears most is that fiber will make you bloat. And it can without the right precautions.
According to Feller, that starts with hydration (from water, tea, and fruits). More fiber without enough water leads to gas, slower gut transit, and discomfort.
How you prepare high-fiber foods also matters. Heat treatment can go a long way. “Raw kale and raw cruciferous vegetables are irritating for many. Cooking vegetables helps break down the fibers, making it easier on digestion,” Davar says.
Heat (and even some processing) also helps with the gassiest food of them all: beans. “Oddly enough, canned beans can be easier to digest since they’re slightly processed,” says Feller. “Just rinse them a couple of times to reduce the sodium, start with about ¼ cup, and see how you tolerate it. If you’re using fresh beans, soaking them overnight helps break them down.”
These fiber types will become especially relevant
As people become more fiber-aware, they’re going to hone in on certain types of fiber.
“I think we’ll see more focus on resistant starches and other non-digestible carbohydrates,” says Feller.
Prebiotics4 feed beneficial gut bacteria. Some fibers are considered prebiotics in addition to resistant starches (non-digestible glucose chains that act like fiber) Both help blunt spikes in blood sugar from meals and produce short-chain fatty acids (like butyrate), which support inflammation, immunity, and metabolism. Low fiber intake often correlates with low SCFA production. This is something Davar frequently sees in women navigating PMS, perimenopause, or menopause.
The added benefits of polyphenols
Fiber-rich carbs also provide polyphenols, and Feller predicts they’ll get far more attention this year. These plant compounds work synergistically with fiber to stimulate short-chain fatty acid production and nourish beneficial gut microbes.
Polyphenols5 (plant compounds found in berries, cocoa, tea, nuts, and colorful vegetables) act as antioxidants, reduce inflammation, and feed gut bacteria, enhancing the metabolic and immune benefits of fiber.
“It’s almost a level above functional food,” Feller says. “Instead of choosing trendy foods, people will start choosing foods for evidence-backed reasons like how they’re digested and what they do in the body.”
What about supplements?
Experts agree that whole foods should be the foundation, but there’s also a place for targeted fiber supplements.
“I recommend fiber supplements to patients all the time,” assures Feller. “If you’re struggling to move your bowels, or if you’ve maxed out what you can realistically get from food, we talk about supplementation.” She’ll also consider fiber supplements for women in the second trimester of pregnancy if digestion slows, or people taking GLP-1 medications. GLP-1 medications can slow digestion, and the right fiber supplement helps keep things moving.
Supplements allow you to target specific goals. Want to enrich your gut bacteria? Choose a prebiotic fiber. Want to focus on cholesterol and blood sugar? Choose a research-backed soluble fiber6. What about better regularity? Choose one that helps speed up gut transit time.*
What’s to come
Protein is still important (no one disputes that), but next year’s shift is about the nutrient that helps bring balance, satiety, metabolic support, and digestive stability back to the table. The future isn’t high-protein or high-fiber. It’s both.
Pairing protein-rich meals with the right types of fiber, prebiotics, resistant starches, and polyphenol-rich foods creates a sustainable foundation for body composition and long-term wellness.
Overall, 2026 is shaping up to be the year we finally eat fiber (and protein) with intention and reap the many research-backed) benefits.