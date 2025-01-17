Close Banner
Grilled Artichokes With Roasted Garlic Dip Are An Easy Dinner Staple
Registered Dietitian
By Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD
Registered Dietitian
Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD is a small-scale farmer, full-time dietitian, and author of Garden to Table Cookbook.
Image by mbg contributor
January 17, 2025
Prepping fresh artichokes is the most intimidating part of cooking fresh artichokes. It needn't be. Leave a longer stem when you harvest your artichoke to act as a handle as you snip sharp tips with your kitchen shears.
Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 mins
Cook Time: 30 mins
Ingredients:
- 2 fresh artichokes
- ½ cup fresh herbs (I recommend rosemary, basil, oregano, and/or parsley)
- 1 head garlic, halved width-wise
- ¼ cup olive oil, plus more for drizzling
- ½ teaspoon salt, plus more to taste
- Black pepper, to taste
- ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
- Juice of 2 lemons
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 400°F and the grill to medium-high heat. Trim the tips of the leaves from each artichoke. Cut the artichokes in half lengthwise and remove the chokes. Brush the artichoke and garlic halves with olive oil and season them with salt and black pepper.
- Place the garlic on a baking sheet and place it in the oven. Meanwhile, grill the artichokes for 7 minutes, cut sides down. Transfer the artichokes to the baking sheet in the oven and cook for 20 minutes, until the artichokes and the garlic are tender.
- Blend the garlic with the herbs, olive oil, salt, red pepper flakes, and the juice of one lemon. Squeeze fresh lemon juice on top of the artichokes and serve with roasted garlic dipping sauce.
Excerpted from the new book Garden to Table Cookbook: A Guide to Growing, Preserving, and Cooking What You Eat by Kayla Butts, published by Fox Chapel Publishing Company.
