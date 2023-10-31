How To Use A Hamsa For Protection + The History Of This Common Spiritual Symbol
Have you ever noticed a symbol of an open hand in your local spiritual store, yoga studio, or even on a piece of jewelry, and wondered what it meant? The hamsa symbol—often appearing as a hand shape with an eye in the center, along with other intricate designs—is usually worn or displayed as a sign of protection. The popular symbol has been used across diverse cultures, and although its interpretations may differ, the hamsa can be a powerful image for anyone who wants to ward off negative energy and protect themselves from harm.
Here’s what the hamsa means, common spiritual themes associated with it, and how to incorporate the symbol into your life in a meaningful, non-appropriating way.
What is the hamsa?
The hamsa, also sometimes referred to as the Hand of Fatima or the Eye of Miriam, is a symbol of a hand with an eye in the center. The hamsa relates to the belief in the evil eye, with the hamsa itself offering protection from the evil eye.
As such, according to astrologer and spirituality expert Maria Hayes, the hamsa is a popular symbol of protection and is often used an amulet. “This amulet is incorporated in various contexts and objects such as in jewelry, sculptures, and decorative elements, and the hamsa is also a popular symbolic element in art,” she tells mindbodygreen.
Hayes says that wearing a hamsa or displaying one in your home can help defend you from harm, illness, or the evil eye, which some cultures believe is a curse or spell that causes sudden ailments and other misfortunes. The hamsa symbol may not always have an evil eye in the center, though, and is just one variation—and generally speaking, the image is commonly associated with themes like prosperity, wisdom, and strength, Hayes says.
It's been connected to a number of traditions for centuries, and remains a popular symbol for warding off negativity today. As assistant professor of religious studies at the University of Denver, Dheepa Sundaram, Ph.D., previously told mindbodygreen, it has connections to Islam, Judaism, Hinduism, and Buddhism.
"Within Islam and Judaism, it's about warding off the evil eye—the idea of the protector," Sundarama explains, adding, "In Hinduism, it's often used as a synonym for the supreme spirit or the ultimate reality, which is called 'Brahman,' as well as a vehicle for knowledge. In Buddhism it represents the universal spirit and being released from the cycle of rebirth, or samsara."
Keywords associated with the hamsa
- Protection
- Strength
- Spirituality
- Good luck
- Peace
- Health
History of the hamsa
Like many well-known spiritual symbols, the exact origin story of the hamsa isn’t black-and-white and can differ depending on culture, lineage, and religion. We do know, however, that the hand has been symbolically used in artwork and religion for generations, with one tomb at Khirbet el-Qom showing a hamsa-like hand dating back to the 8th century BCE.
“The origins of the hamsa are uncertain, but it has been said to be utilized by various cultures ranging from the ancient Mesopotamian and Egyptian civilizations to the various cultural groups of the Semetic people,” Hayes tells mindbodygreen. Across these groups, Hayes says the hamsa’s meaning has been notably consistent in its representation of divinity, mysticism, and its ability to protect against harm.
The Hand of Venus was also believed to boost fertility and protect against the dangers of pregnancy and childbirth in the ancient world, according to associate professor of Islamic history, law, and society at Georgetown University, Amira El Azhary Sonbol Ph.D.
As she writes in her book Beyond the Exotic: Women's Histories in Islamic Societies, "A survey of ancient and modern amulets throughout the world surprisingly concludes that the image of the open right hand was a universally recognized and employed sign of protection, from the early Mesopotamian amulets to the Qāt Ištar and the Qāt Inana, the mano Pantea, the right hand of the Buddha in the mudra of teaching or protection, and the Hand-of-Faitma."
Maggie Wilson, a spirituality expert and author of the forthcoming book Metaphysical AF from Union Square, tells mindbodygreen that the hamsa has been related to Jewish, Muslim, and Christian traditions. For example, the hamsa is sometimes known as the Hand of Fatima, referring to the daughter of the Prophet Mohammed (the founder of Islam), and the Hand of Miriam (Moses’ sister), Wilson says. “Walter Hildburgh, who was an art historian, suggested that the hamsa had Christian roots, claiming it could have been influenced by Mary,” she adds.
According to a 2016 report on hamsa interpretation across the globe, the symbol has been referred to by numerous names including “hamsa,” “khamsa,” “hamsa hand,” “hamesh,” “hamesh hand,” and “chamsa.” The report notes that “khamsa” is Arabic for “five” and “hamesh” also means “five” in Hebrew—a connection that may relate to the five fingers on a hand, the five pillars of Islam, the five books of the Torah in Judaism, or even the fifth letter of the Hebrew alphabet, which denotes one of God’s holy names.
Hamsa meaning
Given that the hamsa has appeared in a variety of cultures and traditions, it can symbolize many different things. Here are a few potential hamsa meanings, according to spirituality and religion experts.
To protect you from harm
Across cultures, one of the most common hamsa meanings is protection. “When the hamsa is worn as a personal amulet, an upward-facing hamsa brings protection to its user,” Hayes says. “One can interpret this as a hand that is suggesting a halting sign against the negativity of the evil eye.” Whether you want to protect yourself from physical or emotional issues or ward off negative energy in general, wearing or displaying a hamsa symbol can help.
To bless your household
If you just moved into a new house or you simply want to keep the bad vibes away in your space, the hamsa is a common symbol for clearing out negative energy at home. “When the hamsa is used at home, it is often suggested that a downward-facing hamsa amulet brings prosperity and blessings to the household,” Hayes tells mindbodygreen. “Visually, it might be interpreted that the downward palm is ‘handing down’ or ‘sharing,’” she adds.
To give you good luck
In addition to offering protection, the hamsa symbol may also represent good luck—especially in Jewish tradition, says Rabbi Ilan Glazer. “It's important to note that the hamsa is not exclusively Jewish—it is widely used in Arab countries including Morocco, Algeria, and elsewhere. That said, in today's Jewish world, it's seen as a good luck charm, and it's a fairly common symbol found in Jewish art catalogs and jewelry stores,” he says. However, there is no requirement to have a hamsa in a Jewish home, Glazer adds, and it’s entirely optional.
To symbolize spirituality
As aforementioned, Sundaram previously told mindbodygreen that the hamsa can represent spirituality as a whole. In Hinduism, the hamsa often represents the ultimate reality, called "Brahman," while in Buddhism, it can represent the universal spirit or even being released from the cycle of reincarnation.
To represent God’s hand
Another potential hamsa meaning is spiritual protection, according to Glazer. “A hamsa depicts the five fingers of the right hand, and is meant to be a symbol of God’s hand protecting us,” he tells mbg. In Jewish tradition, the Torah mentions God “taking the Israelites out of Egypt with a strong hand and an outstretched arm, and many people see the hamsa as a symbol of God’s hand watching over us.” Sometimes, the five fingers are decorated with verses from the Torah, Glazer adds.
To represent courage
Hindu and Buddhist traditions utilize mudras—meaning “gestures” in Sanskrit—as spiritual symbols. From this perspective, hamsas may also signify courage, bravery, and respect. The abhaya mudra, which involves the right hand being raised in an open, forward-facing position, directly translates to “fearlessness”—and its similarity to the hamsa symbol may signify that the meanings are closely related.
As a woman’s holy hand
Because the hamsa has long been associated with prominent women figures in various cultures and religions (like Fatima, Miriam, and Mary), some believe that the symbol is related to divine femininity, compassion, and even fertility, according to Wilson. Other sources note that in religious art, women were often depicted warding off evil—and even defending their homeland—with an open right hand. Thus, in addition to protection, the hamsa may represent justice, fairness, and strength.
How to use the hamsa
There are many ways to work with the hamsa symbol in your own life, from wearing hamsa jewelry to displaying a hamsa as artwork in your home.
But what if you don’t necessarily identify as spiritual or religious, or the hamsa didn’t exactly originate in your country or community of origin? Is it ever appropriate to wear or display one? The experts we spoke to say you’re probably in the clear as long as it’s done in a respectful way.
“Displaying or wearing hamsa jewelry is appropriate even if it is not part of one’s personal culture, just as long as one displays or wears jewelry that depicts the hamsa with a certain degree of propriety,” Hayes tells mindbodygreen, adding, “Some of the popular ways to work with this symbol are by way of visual or symbolic art and jewelry. It is even possible to have the hamsa as a tattoo! The hamsa is believed to be a symbol of protection, thus no harm is meant when one displays or wears it.”
Since hamsas appear in multiple cultural and faith-based traditions, some experts say it’s generally acceptable to work with the symbol in a personal way—or even in tandem with symbols and amulets from your own culture.
“In terms of cultural appropriation, I know that both the Jewish and Muslim faiths have hamsas,” Glazer says. “For those who aren't Jewish or Muslim, I wouldn't necessarily say it's a bad idea [to wear one], though I encourage people to also find rituals from their own traditions. I'm not inherently opposed to borrowing from other traditions, but it really depends on the reasoning behind it.”
Generally speaking, the hamsa is similar to symbols like the evil eye, lotus flower, mandala, and the om symbol—all of which have various cultural meanings, but are used and depicted in a variety of contexts and utilized by various cultures and belief systems.
To avoid appropriating the hamsa symbol—or any symbol, for that matter—always take the time to learn, understand, and be aware of what the image means instead of simply wearing it as a fashion statement. This can also help you gain a deeper appreciation of the divine protection the hamsa offers.
FAQs:
What does the Hamsa symbolize?
A hamsa symbolizes protection from the evil eye, which is the belief that someone's ill will can harm you.
Are Hamsa and evil eye the same?
Although hamsas are occasionally depicted with an eye in the middle of the open palm, the hamsa and the evil eye are not the same. The hamsa is thought to protect from the evil eye and the misfortune it brings.
Is the Hamsa good or bad?
The hamsa is regarded as a positive symbol that represents protection from evil and is frequently used to ward off negativity.
Should Hamsa be up or down?
A hamsa can be upward-facing or downward-facing depending on your preference, according to Hayes. Upward is thought to represent protection and downward can symbolize prosperity and blessings, she says.
The takeaway
Whether you’re brand new to learning about the hamsa symbol or you’ve been working with it for a while, it’s never too late to start learning about spiritual symbols and what they stand for. And if you want to boost the divine protection around you, hamsa can be a great symbol to start incorporating into your everyday life.
“I think we're living in a time where more and more people are feeling isolated and lonely,” Glazer says. “The challenges of war, poverty, climate change, and all the other issues of today are inherently destabilizing. A hamsa reminds us that God is with us and good luck can come our way.”