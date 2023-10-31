“Displaying or wearing hamsa jewelry is appropriate even if it is not part of one’s personal culture, just as long as one displays or wears jewelry that depicts the hamsa with a certain degree of propriety,” Hayes tells mindbodygreen, adding, “Some of the popular ways to work with this symbol are by way of visual or symbolic art and jewelry. It is even possible to have the hamsa as a tattoo! The hamsa is believed to be a symbol of protection, thus no harm is meant when one displays or wears it.”