Rogers, for instance, grew up hearing stories in her Italian family her grandmother getting the evil eye from her aunt. “In my family, the story goes that whenever my grandmother would visit [her] aunt’s house, she would come home with an unexplainable headache,” Rogers says. “It was said this aunt’s daughter was not beautiful, but that my grandmother was, and that her aunt would give her the mal’occhio, each time she would visit, envying her beauty over her cousin’s.”