The concept of the evil eye is thousands of years old, and is based on the idea that someone has put a spell or curse on you.

Many countries and cultures believe in the evil eye, with psychology expert and owner of Psychic Medium Witch, Leigh Ann Romano Rogers, M.A., telling mindbodygreen, “Belief in the evil eye is a cross-cultural phenomenon found throughout Europe, the ancient Egyptians, North and East Africa, the Middle East, the Philippines, and Latin America, among other cultures."

Archeologists have also found an evil eye amulet dating back to 3300 B.C.E. in ancient Mesopotamia, which is present day Syria.

“The evil eye is a belief that the eyes can cause harm with a glance holding a bad intention,” Rogers explains, adding, “The most frequently given form of the evil eye comes from jealousy, but it can also be caused by greed, anger, blame, resentment, hostility, contempt, malice, ill will, or even just an awareness of inequality, leaving harm or destructiveness in its wake.”

People wear amulets to ward off the evil eye and protect themselves today, just as they did thousands of years ago. Evil eye amulets are often blue, in the shape of an eye, and are known as nazar, which translates from Arabic as "sight and attention." As licensed clinical psychologist Avigail Lev, Psy.D., explains, “By wearing or displaying the evil eye, individuals seek spiritual and psychological protection,” says

Nowadays, celebrities like Meghan Markle, Jennifer Aniston, Gigi Hadid, and more, have brought this important symbol to the limelight by wearing evil eye-inspired jewelry. “The symbol represents the power to see beyond what is visible to the naked eye and ward off negative energy,” adds Solaris the Hii Priestess, astrologer, tarot reader and author of Y.O.U, Your Own Universe.