The evil eye is an idea that has existed for thousands of years—the idea being that someone with negative intentions can inflict harm on another person.

According to Solaris the Hii Priestess, astrologer, tarot reader and author of Y.O.U, Your Own Universe, "The evil eye is a belief and superstition that is often associated with the concept of jealousy or envy." Believers say that a person with bad intentions can energetically harm or place a curse on someone, for instance.

The evil eye is both a belief and a symbol, and is found in many cultures throughout the world. "The symbol, often in the form of a talisman, protects us from the judgmental and malicious stares of others," explains shamanic healer, spiritual teacher, and adjunct professor at California State University-San Bernardino, Jonathan Jay Dubois Ph.D..

"For Mesopotamians, eyes were the destructive creation of the sky god An," he tells mindbodygreen, whereas in Ancient Egypt, eyes were associated with the sun, and so protected from the evil eyes of their enemies."

Evil eye talismans, or nazar in Arabic, mean "attention" or "vision." They're in the shape of an eye and are typically the color blue, though you may also find them in colors, including red, pink, green, white and black. People who believe in the evil eye often wear an amulet to protect themselves from any negative energy or intent.