The Meaning Of The Red Evil Eye + How To Use It For Protection
The evil eye is the belief that someone can cause another person harm through bad intentions alone, with people who believe in it often wearing an amulet or talisman as a form of protection. Today, you can find the evil eye in many colors, including red, used as decor, jewelry, and more.
Here, we're diving into the meaning of red evil eyes, what the different colors of evil eyes signify, and how people use this symbol as a form of protection.
What is the evil eye?
The evil eye is an idea that has existed for thousands of years—the idea being that someone with negative intentions can inflict harm on another person.
According to Solaris the Hii Priestess, astrologer, tarot reader and author of Y.O.U, Your Own Universe, "The evil eye is a belief and superstition that is often associated with the concept of jealousy or envy." Believers say that a person with bad intentions can energetically harm or place a curse on someone, for instance.
The evil eye is both a belief and a symbol, and is found in many cultures throughout the world. "The symbol, often in the form of a talisman, protects us from the judgmental and malicious stares of others," explains shamanic healer, spiritual teacher, and adjunct professor at California State University-San Bernardino, Jonathan Jay Dubois Ph.D..
"For Mesopotamians, eyes were the destructive creation of the sky god An," he tells mindbodygreen, whereas in Ancient Egypt, eyes were associated with the sun, and so protected from the evil eyes of their enemies."
Evil eye talismans, or nazar in Arabic, mean "attention" or "vision." They're in the shape of an eye and are typically the color blue, though you may also find them in colors, including red, pink, green, white and black. People who believe in the evil eye often wear an amulet to protect themselves from any negative energy or intent.
Summary:
Red evil eye meaning
"Until recently, most evil eyes were blue, as this was the color most often associated with them in ancient Egypt," explains Dubois, though red is another evil eye color that is popular.
"The red evil eye is often associated with protection against negative energy, envy, and malevolent intentions," Solaris says, adding, "It is believed to ward off harm and ill-wishes." The color red can represent strength, power, and passion as well.
First Chakra:
"Red symbolizes passion and power rising up from the first chakra, also known as the root," explains Dubois. "In Hindu belief, the root is red and is what connects us with the material—with food, home, and survival," he adds.
Strength:
According to Solaris, the red evil eye is seen as a "powerful talisman for repelling negativity and providing strength." And as Dubois adds, red evil eyes symbolize courage and strength—"and give the wearer the power to withstand the unwanted gaze of those who mean harm."
Other evil eye colors
- Green: represents balance, health, joy and prosperity
- Pink: represents happiness and friendship
- Blue: represents good luck and warding off negative energy
- White: represents clarity and focus
- Black: represents protection
How to use the red evil eye
Many people wear this symbol as a piece of jewelry. According to Dubois, "They tend to be worn in necklaces but can also be used in bracelets."
The red evil eye symbol can also as decor as well. "They also come in larger sizes that you can use as wall decor or hang around your house to protect from negative intentions coming into the home," says Dubois. People may hang one in their car or in their office for additional protection.
The evil eye symbol is often combined with the hamsa symbol, which hails from the Middle East and represents strength and protection.
"The Hamsa symbol incorporates the eye into a hand, whose five fingers symbolize the five pillars of Islam or simply the fingers of the hand in Jewish tradition," Dubois tells mindbodygreen, adding, "It is a fascinating symbol respected in both cultures and so takes on a new meaning—of unity through the value of history and love of tradition that both Jewish and Arabic cultures share."
Each person who uses this symbol will have a different experience. "While it is a widely recognized symbol, its effectiveness is a matter of personal belief and faith," according to Solaris.
If you choose to incorporate this symbol into your life, make sure to honor and respect the cultures that believe in the evil eye.
FAQs:
What does the evil eye colors mean?
The traditional evil eye color is blue and signifies warding off negative energy. The color red means power, courage and strength, while green can mean balance, joy and abundance and white can represent clarity.
What does the evil eye mean spiritually?
The evil eye is the concept that someone can wish harm on another person. An amulet or talisman depicting the evil eye can be used as a form of protection.
The takeaway
The red evil eye is an important color that is typically worn as a talisman to provide a person strength and courage as well as to ward off negative energy. People may also use the red evil eye as a way to decorate their homes.
