What It Really Means If You Keep Seeing Ladybugs Everywhere You Go

Keep Seeing Ladybugs? Here's What It Actually Means + What To Do About It
Animals have all sorts of historical and spiritual meanings, and if you keep seeing one animal in particular, you may wonder if it's a signal from the universe that something is up. Well, if it's ladybugs that you keep spotting, take it as a good sign. Here, we're diving into the spiritual significance of ladybugs and what it means if you keep seeing them.
What a ladybug symbolizes
Ladybugs are thought to symbolize everything from protection, to resilience, to good luck, according to the author of Shamanic Breathwork: Nature of Change, Linda Star Wolf, Ph.D.
Ladybugs are found all over the world and have long been known to protect crops, thanks to their tendency to eat other pests that are harmful to plants.
As Star Wolf explains, the name "ladybug" was coined by European farmers who prayed to the Virgin Mary when pests began eating their crops. "After ladybugs came and wiped out the invading insects, the farmers named them 'beetle of Our Lady,' which eventually was shortened to 'lady beetle' and 'ladybug,'" Wolf explains.
5 spiritual meanings behind the ladybug
The ladybug has many different meanings, but here are five of the most commonly accepted.
1. Good luck
If you have ladybugs on your property, you can bet they're helping keep your plants alive and healthy. As such, ladybugs are thought of as a sign of good luck and good fortune, Star Wolf tells mbg. "If one lands on you, it's said to be a kiss of good luck," she adds.
2. Fertility & rebirth
As warmer weather arrives in spring, as do ladybugs, so they're also thought to be a sign of both fertility and rebirth, Star Wolf explains.
3. Protection
Again, ladybugs have a strong association with protection, and have long been loved by farmers. "Because they often ward off predators from other plants, they are seen as protectors and life-givers," Star Wolf says.
4. True love
Feeling the love and keep seeing ladybugs? Along with its associations with fertility and rebirth, ladybugs can also be a sign of true love, according to Star Wolf—whether you've just met your true love or someone new is heading your way.
5. Adaptability
And lastly, Star Wolf says ladybugs are also thought to be signs of adaptability, resiliency, and even metamorphosis, thanks to their many life stages and ability to come out of hibernation after a long winter of resting.
What to do if you keep seeing ladybugs
As Star Wolf explains, the main thing to do when you're seeing a lot of ladybugs is to figure out what the message is for you. She adds that if you're seeing them by yourself, it's a personal message, though if ladybugs are showing up around a group of people, it's a collective message.
Figuring out the message comes down to the context in which you saw the ladybug, what's going on in your life at that time, and even what you were thinking or talking about at the moment the ladybug(s) appeared.
For example, perhaps you've been feeling drained from winter weather, but signs of spring are finally starting to appear. In this case, seeing a ladybug could be a bit of encouragement to tap into that resilient ladybug spirit and keep pressing on to warmer days.
Or, maybe you just met someone new who you really liked, then moments afterward, a few ladybugs land on you. This could be a sign that you just made a new, loving connection in your life, and to keep pursuing them.
Or, as ladybugs represent good luck, one could land on you right before a job interview, offering you an extra dose of good luck and good fortune.
In any case, tap into your intuition and ask the universe what you're meant to know from your encounters with ladybugs.
Ladybug colors
Red ladybug
According to Star Wolf, the red ladybug with black spots is very auspicious and sends out a strong warning to predators to back off. As such, she says, seeing this ladybug represents personal power, freedom, and protection.
Orange ladybug
Orange, or the color of the sacral chakra, is related to our creativity, vitality, fertility, and overall health. So, to see an orange ladybug relates to these things, especially healing and fertility.
Yellow ladybug
Yellow ladybugs have a strong association with "new" energy, whether it be a new project or a new love. Seeing a yellow ladybug can be thought of as a sign that something new is headed your way, and to trust in this sign of good luck and prosperity.
If you see a dead ladybug
It might seem alarming to see a dead ladybug, but it isn't always a "bad" omen. It is one, however, that you should pay attention to, according to Star Wolf.
She explains that in some instances, a dead ladybug could represent the ending of a cycle that was well-lived. "It could be that she lived a good long life and died a good death," she explains. In this case, it's a call to examine what in your life has served its purpose and is ready to be released.
"Or it could mean there were something toxic in her environment, and it’s wanting you to know there’s something toxic in your environment," Star Wolf adds. In this case, reflect on any toxic behaviors, patterns, people, or environments you find yourself in and act accordingly, removing them from your life.
If they’re appearing in your dreams
If ladybugs are frequently appearing in your dreams, Star Wolf says it can relate to cycles of death and rebirth. "Since they go through so many cycles of death and rebirth over the course of their lifetime, they often mean it’s time for a big change in your life—so much that it feels like something is dying and being reborn, and very radically different than what your reality has been," she explains.
Ladybugs have also long been associated with good luck and flying towards their home, she adds, "So it can also mean that it’s time to find your home, or your home is within yourself, and to take care of yourself and be in your safe place."
How to know if you're spiritually connected to ladybugs.
Again, listen to your gut here. If ladybugs are always coming to you and you feel a strong resonance with them, don't question it! After all, with their association to so many positive themes, this is certainly not a bad animal to have on your side.
The bottom line.
The universe is always sending us messages, and it's on us to pay attention to them. So, the next time a ladybug lands on you, take a moment to recognize and appreciate the protection and dose of good luck.