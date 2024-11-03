Skip to Content
Integrative Health

Going Day Drinking? Support Your Liver Before & After — Here's How

Hannah Frye
November 03, 2024
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
two women cheersing
Image by Alba Vitta / Stocksy
November 03, 2024

There's a reason "Dry January" takes place in the middle of winter. After all, who wants to skip an ice-cold margarita in the summertime when the sun sets late and the social scene is at its peak?

For those who partake in summer day drinking, just know this: Your body will need to be detoxing regularly to keep up with those warm-weather festivities.

Thankfully, there are a few easy ways to keep your body detoxing so you can sip freely: 

1.

Build colorful plates at each meal

If you plan on drinking alcohol, make sure to support your liver with healthy foods. In simple terms, this means focusing on whole foods with a rainbow of colors. Pick fruits and vegetables you enjoy (so you actually eat them), and always include protein at every meal

Try adding these liver-supporting foods to your plate: 

2.

Take a liver supplement

The term "detox" gets a bad rap. To be clear, we're not talking about laxatives or supplements that "cleanse" your body. By "detox supplement," we mean a well-rounded blend of ingredients that promote natural detoxification and support overall liver health.

Look for plant bioactives with scientific backing for their ability to support liver health. Such ingredients can protect liver cells, assist in the filtering and removal of unwanted toxins and stimulating bile production.

The following ingredients are all generally safe, but you should still talk to a health care professional before taking one or more to ensure they don't interfere with your health regimen (e.g., medications).

Ingredients that support natural detoxification:

Not sure where to find a trusty liver supplement? Here are a few of our top picks, from a nutrition Ph.D.

3.

Prioritize daily sweat sessions

If you're consuming alcohol regularly, do your best to schedule a daily sweat session. This will help your body remove toxins through the skin, be it with exercise or some time in the sauna

Exercise promotes glutathione production, which boosts detoxification even more—so try to move your body every day. Movement can be as simple as a light walk or slow yoga flow. If your daily exercise doesn't make you sweat, find another way to do so for the sake of detoxification (e.g., a sauna blanket or steam room).

The takeaway

You don't have to give up the occasional cocktail to have a healthy lifestyle. Just be sure to balance alcoholic drinks with consistent healthy choices regarding movement and diet—and always drink in moderation. Want more ways to detox your liver? Check out this full article

