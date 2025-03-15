Advertisement
Going Day Drinking? Support Your Liver Before & After — Here's How
For those who partake in day drinking, just know this: Your body will need to be detoxing regularly to keep up with those warm-weather festivities.
Thankfully, there are a few easy ways to keep your body detoxing so you can sip freely:
Build colorful plates at each meal
If you plan on drinking alcohol, make sure to support your liver with healthy foods. In simple terms, this means focusing on whole foods with a rainbow of colors. Pick fruits and vegetables you enjoy (so you actually eat them), and always include protein at every meal.
Try adding these liver-supporting foods to your plate:
Take a liver supplement
The term "detox" gets a bad rap. To be clear, we're not talking about laxatives or supplements that "cleanse" your body. By "detox supplement," we mean a well-rounded blend of ingredients that promote natural detoxification and support overall liver health.
Look for plant bioactives with scientific backing for their ability to support liver health. Such ingredients can protect liver cells, assist in the filtering and removal of unwanted toxins and stimulating bile production.
The following ingredients are all generally safe, but you should still talk to a health care professional before taking one or more to ensure they don't interfere with your health regimen (e.g., medications).
Ingredients that support natural detoxification:
- Milk thistle
- Turmeric
- Glutathione
- N-acetyl-L-cysteine (aka NAC)
- Vitamin C
- Selenium
Not sure where to find a trusty liver supplement? Here are a few of our top picks, from a nutrition Ph.D.
Prioritize daily sweat sessions
If you're consuming alcohol regularly, do your best to schedule a daily sweat session. This will help your body remove toxins through the skin, be it with exercise or some time in the sauna.
Exercise promotes glutathione production, which boosts detoxification even more—so try to move your body every day. Movement can be as simple as a light walk or slow yoga flow. If your daily exercise doesn't make you sweat, find another way to do so for the sake of detoxification (e.g., a sauna blanket or steam room).
The takeaway
You don't have to give up the occasional cocktail to have a healthy lifestyle. Just be sure to balance alcoholic drinks with consistent healthy choices regarding movement and diet—and always drink in moderation. Want more ways to detox your liver? Check out this full article.
Women Are 2X More Likely To Deal With This Common Issue Than Men
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
Do Women Have A Peak Exercise Window? New Research Reveals The Truth
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
How To Nurture Your Gut-Brain Axis For Better Mental Health, From A PhD
Christine Tara Peterson, PhD, AHP, RYT
