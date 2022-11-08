Tuesday's Total Lunar Eclipse Won't Happen For Another 3 Years
Look to the skies this Tuesday for a rare astrological event: a full moon total lunar eclipse in Taurus. We won't get another total lunar eclipse for another three years, so here's what to know about the astrology behind this full moon eclipse, plus how to work with it.
What to know about this full moon lunar eclipse.
This full moon total lunar eclipse will be visible starting at 5:17 a.m. EST, and will last until roughly 6:42 a.m. EST, according to NASA. "A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth is directly between the sun and a full moon," the AstroTwins previously explained to mbg, adding, "The shadow from the earth will temporarily give the moon a red, brown, or gray hue."
In this case, that hue will be red, AKA a "blood moon." And according to astrologer Molly Pennington, Ph.D., there's the potential for intense feelings, as well as intense change, under this moon. (Not to mention it falls on election day in the States!)
For one thing, Pennington explains, the moon in Taurus will be opposing the sun, Mercury, Venus, and the south node, which are all in Scorpio—while being in the same sign (AKA "conjunct") Uranus, the planet of unexpected change. It will also be forming a square to Saturn in Aquarius, the planet of restriction and discipline.
In other words, all areas of our life have the potential to be impacted by this eclipse, which will bring up push-pull dynamics that need to come to the surface, she says. And with the overarching sun in Scorpio, we can expect there to be an air of darkness or mystery involved, as well.
As the twins explain, "A lunar eclipse heightens the energy of the full moon and is a time to embrace endings and let go of things that are no longer serving you—ready or not. This may happen abruptly at these supercharged full moons."
How to work with its energy.
According to Pennington, perhaps the best thing you can do under this eclipse is nothing at all. As she tells mbg, the name of the game is getting still and reflecting—particularly on what was going on with you under the Taurus new moon six months ago, and what's happened since then.
"Pay attention, notice themes, and reflect on the things that are coming back up again," she explains, adding that many of the things you were dealing with then may be surfacing once more.
And while everyone will likely feel the effects of this lunar event, Pennington also notes that the fixed signs of Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius may be feeling it the most, so make of that what you will.
In general, be aware that eclipses can bring about dramatic shifts that you weren't necessarily ready or willing for. As the twins notes, whether it's a situation or person literally being "eclipsed" out of your life, "this intense illumination allows us to see people (and ourselves) in a new light—and forces us to deal with our shadows." They add it also helps you realize who you want to be and identify your next areas for growth.
Consider journaling on what's coming up for you during this time as a way to identify your feelings, the twins recommend, as well as connecting with the earth. In terms of what to avoid, they note, this is likely not the best time for sudden decisions or neglecting self-care.
The takeaway.
This week's full moon is a rare astrological event that you won't want to miss—literally with your eyes, but also energetically. While it may not be easy, there's the opportunity for amazing change and transformation to take place under this moon.
