The last full moon of 2022 is shaping up to be an interesting one, with both the sun and Venus (the planet of love) in the sign of boisterous Sagittarius, and the moon and Mars (the planet of action) both in busy and social Gemini.

Sagittarius and Gemini are opposing signs on the astrological wheel, and can be thought of as different sides of the same coin. Gemini wants to explore interpersonal connections and exchange ideas, and Sagittarius wants to expand those connections out even further.

As such, we can all expect to feel fairly activated by this full moon, leaning into the social spirit of the holidays—and also feeling an urge to close out a chapter(s) that began with the Gemini new moon back in the spring.

Just be sure not to get too ahead of yourself; Neptune in dreamy Pisces is amping up illusions, so we may not be able to see things clearly. Plus, Sagittarius isn't known for being the most tactful sign, so you'll want to do your best to quell any flaring tempers.

Not to mention, Mars is still retrograde for roughly another month, going direct on January 12. But with Mercury (the planet of communication) in Capricorn at this time, we will have some helpful support in terms of communicating with others—which is sure to come in handy if you're navigating family dynamics around the holidays.