What To Know About The *Final* Full Moon Of 2022 + How To Work With It
With just a few weeks left in 2022, the year's final full moon will rise in the sign of Gemini on Wednesday, December 7, just after 11 p.m. EST. Here's what to know about the astrology behind this full moon, plus how to work with it.
The astrology behind December's full moon in Gemini.
The last full moon of 2022 is shaping up to be an interesting one, with both the sun and Venus (the planet of love) in the sign of boisterous Sagittarius, and the moon and Mars (the planet of action) both in busy and social Gemini.
Sagittarius and Gemini are opposing signs on the astrological wheel, and can be thought of as different sides of the same coin. Gemini wants to explore interpersonal connections and exchange ideas, and Sagittarius wants to expand those connections out even further.
As such, we can all expect to feel fairly activated by this full moon, leaning into the social spirit of the holidays—and also feeling an urge to close out a chapter(s) that began with the Gemini new moon back in the spring.
Just be sure not to get too ahead of yourself; Neptune in dreamy Pisces is amping up illusions, so we may not be able to see things clearly. Plus, Sagittarius isn't known for being the most tactful sign, so you'll want to do your best to quell any flaring tempers.
Not to mention, Mars is still retrograde for roughly another month, going direct on January 12. But with Mercury (the planet of communication) in Capricorn at this time, we will have some helpful support in terms of communicating with others—which is sure to come in handy if you're navigating family dynamics around the holidays.
How to work with it.
While Mars retrograde in Gemini may have you feeling antsy, don't be afraid to slow your roll a bit. Full moons, after all, are ultimately about reflection and release.
Think back to what was going on in your life around the Gemini new moon last May 30. This was the beginning of the complete Gemini lunar cycle that's now coming to a close, and subsequently, it's time to let this cycle go—and just in time for the new year!
As the AstroTwins previously wrote for mbg, December's full moon is also known as the "cold moon," and it's an ideal time to "rest, reset, and practice self-care as you reflect on the past 12 months." And since this moon is in airy Gemini, they note, you can lean into Gemini qualities like curiosity and even a bit of flirtatiousness. "Chat with your friends and activate your throat chakra," they add.
Consider doing any of your preferred full moon rituals of choice, keeping in mind that under the sign of Gemini, mental activity will be particularly high. Journaling out what you'd like to let go of could be especially beneficial under this moon, and to help yourself stay grounded and clear-headed, try doing a full moon meditation, such as this one:
- Sit comfortably in a space where the moonlight is visible.
- Close your eyes and feel the moon's beams fill the room and your body.
- Focus on your breath and the intention you've set.
- Imagine the moonlight enveloping and purifying your body, mind, and spirit.
- Slowly bring your attention back to the room and open your eyes.
- Repeat as many times as you'd like in the three to five hours before or after the full moon reaches its peak.
The takeaway.
However you decide to work with the energy of this full moon, grant yourself time and space during this busy time of year to reflect and release whatever it is you'd like to leave in 2022. As the last full moon of the year, it's the perfect time to clear out the debris in preparation for a fresh start in 2023.
